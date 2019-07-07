An exhibition by Heritage Malta, titled The Inquisitor’s Porcelain in 18th Century Malta, is opening today at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa.

The inquisitor is often seen just as a religious legal figure, blindly enforcing Canon law and suppressing heresy. However, inquisitors were also learned and cultured dignitaries, living a public life.

This exhibition is an unprecedented attempt at presenting archaeological materials recovered during the 1998 excavation of a cesspit and from later recoveries in the prison area.

Specifically, the exhibition highlights a group of early porcelain – artefacts from a privileged group – which allows heritage experts to explore the culturally-refined habitus characteristic of the Inquisitor’s establishment in 18th-century Malta.

Opening hours are from 9am to 5pm (last admission at 4.30pm). Admission to this exhibition is included in the museum’s regular ticket price.