An Heritage Malta exhibition called The In­quisitor’s Porcelain in 18th Century Malta, is being held at the Inquisitor’s Palace, Vittoriosa.

The inquisitor is often seen just as a religious legal figure, blindly enforcing canon law and suppressing heresy. However, inquisitors were also learned and cultured dignitaries, living a public life.

This exhibition is an unprecedented at­tempt at presenting archaeological materials recovered during the 1998 excavation of a cesspit and from later recoveries in the prison area.

Specifically, the exhibition highlights a group of early porcelain – artefacts from a privileged group – which allows heritage experts to explore the culturally-refined habitus characteristic of the inquisitor’s establishment in 18th-century Malta.

Opening hours are 9am to 5pm (last admission 4.30pm). Admission to the exhibition is included in the museum’s regular ticket price.