The quaint old village of Għarb has decorated its streets with a ceiling of colourful kites, for the second edition of the International Kite and Wind festival which is happening in Gozo this weekend.

The road leading to the Sanctuary of Ta' Pinu, has been covered by hundreds of colourful small kites, making the village look festive and inviting to the people attending the event.

In an interview with Times of Malta, Għarb mayor David Apap Agius, said “We made a kind of roof using close to 2000 kites in the entrance to the main square.”

“Last year we had over 3000 people during the two day event and this year we expect many more to come.”

The ceiling of kites in Gharb. Credit: Zahit Mungan

Everyone is invited to attend this free event, which will see 20 international teams of professional kite masters seeking to one up the competition.

The area near San Dimitri chapel, to the north of Għarb, will also see numerous food stalls, games, workshops and two different competitions which will see the best handmade and shelf kites.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana will officially open the festival on Friday evening. A traditional meal will follow.

On Saturday there will also be a show of lit up kites flying in the night and a firework display.

People will be able to buy their own kite in Għarb during the three day event.

Mayor Apap Agius added “this is a Maltese tradition that with time had died. We are trying to bring it back.”

The festival is being held on Friday and Sunday between 8.30am and 7.30pm and on Saturday between 9.30am and 11pm.