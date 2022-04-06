If you were asked to think of a big gas-guzzling SUV, it would likely be a model from Jeep that came to mind first. It’s true, this American brand purely sells crossovers and 4x4s, and for years has been kitting out its cars with large six- and eight-cylinder engines.

But as the climate crisis worsens and legislation forces manufacturers to take action, Jeep is changing. It launched a plug-in hybrid version of its Renegade in 2020, while last year saw the same powertrain installed in its Compass. Now, though, Jeep is going a step further and is introducing mild-hybrid versions to expand its electrification range, with these launching on the Renegade and Compass. But are they worth considering?

