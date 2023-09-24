Like many of you, last week, I woke to many comments on social media regarding a certain Feliċ and a particular video doing the rounds. The fact that many of the comments were mean and clearly poking fun at the subject was already an indication that I was probably not going to like what was going on but I don’t think anything could quite prepare me for learning the details surrounding Feliċ, an unnamed woman and a crowd of people clapping, laughing, encouraging and jeering at the couple who were publicly engaged in a sex act.

From what I can understand, not only did this situation occur in a public space but more than one person videotaped the whole thing. Now, I am by no means a prude, nor do I live under the mistaken impression that these things don’t happen. But, in all honesty, I fail to see how any of this is remotely funny. If anything, it’s a little bit scary that this is what it’s come to and I can’t help but be reminded of the series Black Mirror and its ongoing commentary on how so many of us have become desensitised from spending too much time behind a screen.

Some might argue that this happened between two consenting adults who could see that they were being filmed but, even then, I have doubts about how someone in their right mind would be okay with having sex while a crowd rips them to pieces, shouting vile things.

Regardless of what was agreed on, the whole situation smacks of exploitation. The fact that this video was shared multiple times makes things inexcusably worse.

I’m struggling to understand why mockery would be the first thing to come to mind on seeing such a woeful exhibition - Anna Marie Galea

The cherry on the cake was the wider public’s reaction. While several people showed their disgust, even more were treating it all like a joke. Now, I know that I don’t exactly get Maltese humour but I’m struggling to understand why mockery would be the first thing to come to mind on seeing such a woeful exhibition.

I don’t know how many of you do this but I often wonder about the fragmented Maltese psyche and the mental gymnastics that people must do to justify one thing over another. I mean, we are still a country of church and festa-goers, which would mean that a number of us are, at the very least, superficially Catholic. A recent study even showed that 46 per cent of Maltese people believe they will go to heaven after death. How does one reconcile Catholic charity and compassion with making fun of people? Let alone people who could very well be vulnerable? It just doesn’t make any sense to me.

But, then again, why should this surprise me when corruption is treated as a run-of-the-mill occurrence and people find reasons for stealing every day? Why should I still be amazed when factions of our society cheered when a journalist was blown up?

The Feliċ video and the discourse surrounding it were a stark reminder of what Maltese society is and of what happens when squalor, degradation and corruption are allowed to take root. And, in case you were still wondering, the joke’s definitely on us.