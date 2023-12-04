The best gifts come from the heart and Ċestine is now open with gift ideas to warm the hearts this Christmas.

We welcome you to Ċestine... The brand is sophisticated, characterized by attention to detail and a commitment to quality. Its focus is on small, thoughtful touches that sets it apart and makes its offerings truly special.

Ċestine has a variety of pre-made gift baskets and gift boxes that include a combination of wines, spirits, chocolates, gourmet food, glassware including crystal and fine china, leather bags, candles and diffusers and so much more. They also offer custom gift baskets and boxes for clients that would like to create their own.

The first shop in Mosta has a welcoming and warm atmosphere where clients can come in to find staff that is always available to help with recommendation and to provide expert advice.

While browsing one can enjoy the craftsmanship and the joy of savoring a well-made cup of coffee.

The man behind Ċestine is Pierre Cordina, an accountant by profession and has been offering financial services in Malta for the past 25 years. Yet, at the age of 16, Pierre started working as a radio presenter and today boasts 30 years of experience working with the celebrated radio stations on the island. He is also known in the clubbing scene since he has been a deejay in most of the clubs, entertainment spots, weddings and corporate events in the Maltese Islands.

Pierre together with his dedicated colleagues has created the perfect place to find a special and thoughtful gift this Christmas.

Gifts aren’t meant to be kept by us but to be shared with everyone.