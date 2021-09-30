Labour MP and Junior Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi talks up the party's future.

It is not unusual for a party in government to get consumed into the labyrinth of public administration. Maltese governments whose vision lasted up to the subsequent general election led them to short-term policies more concerned with electoral demands than a long-term sustainable vision.

After eight years of governing the country, the Labour Party turned to the public with the same youthful vigour and enthusiasm to savour a process of renewal.

The internal renewal that has been under way for months is now reflected extraneously and in the way the party chooses to deliver its politics.

The Labour conference spent the week in listening mode. It engaged in an open discussion with youths, the elderly, workers from all sectors, social partners and members of the business community.

This follows the celebration of the party’s centenary, with the presentation of no less than 100 ideas which, in their entirety, gather the party’s understanding of the present reality and its vision for the coming decades.

The prevalent sentiment in these discussions was one of sober realism with regard to the challenges that are faced by the different elements making up Maltese society. It is clear that the unprecedented effects of a public health crisis taught us a great deal and grounded discussion, instilling a more practical and pragmatic approach to making politics.

This is not to say, however, that such an experience diminished the enthusiasm in the outlook towards the future. In fact, the general feeling shared by those who participated was filled with hope and belief that the country has within it the capability to overcome adversity, environmental challenges and economic fluctuations while maintaining a good standard of living in the long run.

Had there been no such belief such discussions would not have attracted so many to actively participate.

The conference touched on very pertinent issues including the necessary changes and upgrades to the education system and the next steps in healthcare. It discussed sustainable development which primarily focused on new ways to generate economic growth without the environmental impact which takes away our quality of life instead of invigorating it.

Away from platitudes, the crowd exchanged ideas, were they new, adopted from overseas or radical, and together sought to map the short- to long-term future of the country.

Inclusive debate meant that new faces and new people felt comfortable with household figures among us. This is highly indicative in itself and shows that, by renewing its methods, the Labour Party is appealing to newcomers.

Instead of engaging in a zero-sum confrontation tiresome for the public, the Labour Party has for a time adopted a moderate policy-based approach that is resonating with the masses. The brand of politics we are proposing is fresh, optimistic but realistic in light of the global situation.

Above all, the Labour Party is proposing a vision for the country. We choose not to rest on our laurels in government or focus on comparing deeds with other administrations’ misdemeanours.

The Labour Party has the keys to the future. The excitement felt in the past days sends encouraging signals that more people see in the Labour Party the channel to leave a mark on the future.

These are clear signs that more and more people of different ages, backgrounds and with different ideas are subscribing to this brand of open inclusive politics.

It is also a sign of confidence in the efforts made by the party in government to take important decisions and embark on a process of legislative, democratic and institutional renewal of the country that has started to earn the state a positive reputation.

This mixture of humility, confidence and excitement in view of the future is itself the platform on which the Labour Party is willing to engage with new people and pursue sustainable development, growth and a better quality of life for our changing growing society.