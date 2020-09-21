What is it?

The XCeed incorporates chunky wheelarch trims to a more rugged look.

We’d forgive you if you’re a bit bamboozled by Kia’s current line-up.There’s the Ceed hatchback, the Ceed SW estate and the Proceed (basically a shooting brake-cross-estate) and the most recent addition is the XCeed crossover.

The XCeed would make perfect sense if it was the first Kia crossover of its kind. But it’s not. There’s the hugely popular Sportage that offers a lot more space for similar money, the electrified Niro, the Soul EV and also the smaller Stonic.

So the XCeed’s place seems a bit muddled, with Kia’s official line being that it is “represents a sporty alternative to traditional SUVs”.

What’s new?

The XCeed features rugged styling touches.

The XCeed has been around since the middle of 2019, and despite its confusing positioning, it’s sold well for the firm with its range of efficient petrol and diesel engines.And now there is a new plug-in hybrid version, which is the first electrified Ceed version, and debuts just ahead of a PHEV derivative of the Ceed SW estate – both utilising the petrol-electric powertrain you find in the Niro.

So it’s the XCeed’s powertrain that’s the important bit here, but it also comes with slight styling tweaks and revised trims, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

A petrol engine is combined with an electric motor and batteries.

The XCeed comes with a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 8.9kWh battery. Unlike other hybrids, which favour sluggish CVT gearboxes, the XCeed instead uses a smoother six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Efficiency has been prioritised over performance too, as together the motor and engine generate a modest 139bhp and 265Nm of torque. That allows for a 0-60mph time of 10.4 seconds and a top speed of 107mph (172km/h). But it’s the low running costs that impress, with a claimed 36-mile (58-kilometres) electric range (expect around 30 driven in normal conditions), while Kia says it will return more than 200mpg, with low CO 2 emissions of 32g/km making this a seriously credible company car.

What’s it like to drive?

As with most plug-in hybrids, you’ll quickly appreciate the refinement and smoothness associated with electric power. With the XCeed you have to be light on the throttle if you want to avoid the engine kicking into life – something which it likes doing a surprising amount if you stick into the ‘Automatic’ setting.

As with most plug-in hybrids, you’ll quickly appreciate the refinement and smoothness associated with electric power

In the default ‘Eco’ driving mode, the throttle response is also rather numb, though ‘Sport’ – the only other mode – is overly sharp for a PHEV like this. It’s a shame a ‘Normal’ setting doesn’t exist to get the balance just right.

On the plus side, it’s a very easy car to drive, with light controls and impressive refinement – even when the engine’s running – and it’s largely very comfortable, which is no doubt helped by the small 16-inch alloy wheels on our ‘3’ spec test car.

How does it look?

The XCeed is one of the latest crossovers from Kia.

In terms of styling, the XCeed is certainly successful with its looks. With just a thin strip of cladding on the wheelarches and sills, it successfully conveys over that rugged image.

Outside of the hugely glamorous Proceed, the XCeed is the next best-looking of the Ceed derivatives in our eyes, with neat proportions and sharp LED lights at the front and rear. Plug-in hybrid versions are also separated from the regular XCeed by a closed ‘tiger nose’ along with the charging point in the front left wing and discreet ‘eco plug-in’ badging.

What’s it like inside?

The interior of the XCeed is superbly made.

Kia has seriously stepped up its game in recent years when it comes to the quality and look of its cars’ interiors and the XCeed’s cabin is no exception. The standard of the materials used throughout is excellent, with a brilliantly intuitive layout of controls as well. A large 10.25-inch touchscreen as standard, which alongside smartphone mirroring and sat-nav, displays some very useful hybrid data.

What’s the spec like?

The fitment of the batteries does have quite the impact on boot space.

There will be few grumbles when it comes to standard kit, with even the entry-level ‘3’ grade featuring a large touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, keyless entry and start and heated front seats.

The only other spec is the First Edition, which adds luxuries like leather upholstery, park assist, heated rear seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Verdict

It’s no surprise given Kia’s expertise with electrified models that the new XCeed PHEV features a brilliantly well-integrated powertrain and is seriously efficient if you charge the car as often as possible.

But this electrification comes at the expense of practicality, especially as it is less roomy than the regular XCeed. That said, if you’re not fussed about spaciousness and like the way the XCeed looks, you’ll be left with an appealing plug-in hybrid that will be cheap to run and seriously well-equipped.