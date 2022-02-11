Hundreds of well-wishers have come forward to help a family who lost a 10-month-old boy and are living in substandard accommodation with their teen girl who has two brain tumours.

Vincent Zammit’s plight came to the public attention when he described his distressing circumstances in an interview with Times of Malta a day after burying his baby son, Noel.

Baby Noel. Photo: Family handout

His father had shared his story to thank people for the support he had received when his son, who suffered from a rare disease, died following a lengthy operation.

The 47-year-old also described how his government-subsidised home in Żebbuġ was full of mould and humidity to the extent that their clothes and bedding were soaking wet.

His children had to withstand the biting cold that penetrated the bedroom’s broken glass panes, covered in plastic garbage bags in a makeshift attempt to protect them.

Offers pour in, big and small

His account inspired numerous readers to pledge everything from monetary donations to heaters, dehumidifiers, blankets and even a lift. Others offered construction and finishing works and even hotel accommodation until the family’s living conditions improve.

Large and small companies, contractors and charitable foundations also stepped in to offer help.

Others left heartfelt messages of support on social media with many shocked by the family’s living conditions and asking how they can help.

“This family should be followed by the authorities to rebuild a new life,” said one.

“They cannot be left alone after such a bereavement and other health problems in the family.”

Overwhelmed by offers of help

Zammit, who was overwhelmed by the response, had only asked for alternative accommodation in San Ġwann to be close to his in-laws but had made no other requests for assistance. He thanked the public for their immense generosity.

The family’s case was taken up by a Żabbar councillor, Angele Camilleri, who has been doing charity work for years and took the Zammits under her wing last November.

Funds have been raised to offset some rental arrears and settle outstanding water and electricity bills and, through her Facebook page, €6,400 have been raised since baby Noel was laid to rest.

His father, who had a part-time job, has now been offered full-time employment as a chef and was hoping to be able to make ends meet.

His 14-year-old daughter is currently stable but her condition is something that the family have accepted.

He said he is leaving the family’s situation in God’s hands and now also in the prayers of their deceased baby boy.