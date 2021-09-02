Supercars are the stuff of dreams. Their performance should be ludicrous and their styling should be flamboyant and extroverted enough to inspire children to plaster images of them on their bedroom walls. No-one does this better than Lamborghini, and its supercar that most epitomises this description is the Aventador.

Not for much longer, though. Introduced a decade ago, it has seen updates that have increased power and produced more and more extreme versions. Most importantly, it will be the last car to get this iconic V12 engine in its purest form and will be replaced soon.

With this in mind, we got behind the wheel of the Aventador S to say goodbye to one of the most exciting supercars ever made.

This model was introduced in 2016 as the ‘entry level’ model in the range, bringing a few updates to its predecessor, the LP700-4. It received various mechanical upgrades as well as styling tweaks to bring a fresher, more modern appearance.

