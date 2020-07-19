For anyone after a much-needed break, the Corinthia Palace in Attard has reopened its doors. If you fancy a weekend getaway, a day of lounging poolside or dining al fresco day and night, this tranquil oasis in Balzan might be precisely what the doctor ordered. And the real bonus? It’s just a short drive away.

“The Corinthia name is synonymous with five-star luxury worldwide, and the Corinthia Palace is where it all began,” Adrian Attard, general manager at the Corinthia Palace, explains. “We’re excited to finally return to some kind of normality. And we’ve done so gradually to prioritise the health and safety of our staff and guests at all times.

“The Corinthia Palace team has always set the bar high when it comes to quality standards. So, with a few operational adjustments, we’ve been able to implement the new health and hygiene directives effectively. We’re delighted to get back to doing what we love and we’re thrilled to be welcoming guests again – with a bright smile and an elbow tap!”

Guests at the Corinthia Palace relax on their own private terrace in one of the hotel’s luxurious suites or sip a refreshing drink while looking out over its luscious grounds.

And then there’s the iconic Villa Corinthia – the perfect spot for everything from business tête-à-têtes, catch-up coffees with friends, laid-back lunches and elegant dinners. The Villa captures the spirit of Corinthia Palace.

“We’ve decided to open Villa Corinthia to diners all day,” continued Attard, explaining that guests can feast on the Villa’s delicious brunch menu throughout the day with additional items for lunch, dinner and afternoon tea.

“You can sit back in the elegant indoors or on the pretty terrace. And we’ve also moved our award-winning Far Eastern restaurant, Rickshaw, to the Villa Corinthia – with its signature dishes and Asian-inspired cocktails.”

Culinary delights aside, part of the Corinthia Palace’s charm is undoubtedly its unique location, with San Anton Gardens just a step away.

Guests can start their day with a sumptuous breakfast followed by a stroll through the peaceful haven of San Anton Gardens, before cooling off in the hotel’s pool.