The appeals to decriminalise abor­tion might wake us up to the sad reality that a vital pillar of our rapidly evaporating Christian legacy – the right to life – is under the most intense assault.

As California senator Hiram W Johnson told the US Senate in 1917, “the first casualty when war comes is truth”. The time for beating around the bush is over. Malta is facing open war against life and the family. Falsehoods come thick, fast and persistently with increasing viru­lence. We are sick and tired of being told the same outrageous lies.

Firstly, saying that debating abortion in Malta is taboo is outright codswallop. Repeating ad nauseam that Malta outlaws abortion when the mother’s life is in danger is a monstrous lie. Yet, thanks to relentless repetition, it has been accepted as gospel ‘truth’. In the Irish referendum this tactic was used with stunning success. Unbelievably, our obstetricians and gynaecologists failed to shoot down this false propaganda once and for all with a clear official statement.

Furthermore, the introduction of the morning-after pill was introduced under the spurious claim that it is solely a contraceptive, only to be later declared as a possible abortifacient by the pro-abortion brigade. Stating that abortion is an essential, nay vital, service in reproductive health is another breathtaking myth.

I challenge readers to watch the film Hush and realise the shocking dishonesty of those medical professionals who hide the true facts.

And finally, the belief that promoting contraception reduces the ‘need’ for abortion is the biggest lie of the lot. Yet our leader of the opposition, who represents a political party claiming to have Christian Democratic credentials, proposes dishing out free contraceptives and morning-after pills that are potential abortifacients.

There is nothing new under the sun. This was brought out with blinding clarity during a powerful lecture delivered by Italian lawyer Gianfranco Amato last October when he drew comparisons with what happened with the fall of the Roman Empire and what is currently happening in the Western world today.

He stressed that the collapse of civilisation came not just from outside aggression but by the moral collapse of a society that had lost its moorings due to wide­spread corruption. History repeats itself. We are rapidly entering a new ‘Dark Age’. A clear indicator is the demographic winter gripping Europe where the death rate now exceeds the birth rate in the once Catholic countries of Spain and Italy.

So it is unbelievable that the EU will be faced with a vote on the scandalous ‘Matic report’ scheduled for June 23. This malevolent legislation not only seeks to define abortion as a “human right”, even offered to girls regardless of age and without parental consent. It includes the ‘right’ to so-called ‘sex-change’ surgery for minors at taxpayers’ expense and imposes LGTB and gender indoctrination from primary school, again, without parental consent.

The much-vaunted independent jurisdiction of EU member states on such issues will also be eliminated. These sinister developments are coming to fruition, and indifference is no longer an option, especially for those of us who profess to be Christians.

We owe it to future generations to stand up and be counted.

