Esplora Interactive Science Centre will be transmitting a series of live online science cafés starting this week.

The first debate will be held live on Wednesday May 6 from 6.45pm till 7.30pm, transmitted via the Esplora Interactive Science Centre’s Facebook page.

The debate will focus on infectious diseases, vaccinology and related research.

The way pandemics have left their mark on world history and how Covid-19 will forever remain imprinted in the history of mankind, is also up for discussion.

More details on the Research and Innovation fund Covid-19 launched last month by the Malta Council for Science (MCST) and Technology will also be discussed.