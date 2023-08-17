iGaming is a relatively new industry that is evolving extremely quickly. Consequently, various tech trends in the iGaming sphere are popping up at a rapid rate. This article explains what iGaming is and compiles a few of the standout technology trends that currently define the industry.

What is iGaming?

iGaming encapsulates a multi-faceted and ever-growing industry of gaming that can involve competition and betting on the outcomes of virtual contests. However, it is not just limited to that. iGaming also involves online casinos, blockchain gaming, and cloud gaming, which removes the need to download a game to play it, letting players stream a game on demand like a movie or series.

Virtual realities are also part of the iGaming industry. Also known as metaverse gaming, it allows players to inhabit and explore virtual worlds with their own customised avatars and interact with other players.

Blockchain technology applied to iGaming

Blockchain technology has been on the up and up for some time now. It is one of the most exciting emerging technologies, and it was only a matter of time before it seeped into the iGaming industry and began to impact the gaming landscape in general.

Blockchain gaming is one of the biggest technological trends in iGaming right now. It involves creating and owning virtual assets that are stored on the blockchain. Players can securely trade these assets and therefore earn money from the time spent playing games. This means that you don't necessarily have to be a professional eSports player to gain rewards for your gaming skills.

Besides allowing participants in blockchain gaming to play for money, it also lets developers to create contracts known as 'smart contracts'. Smart contracts control how gamers and developers interact, ensuring they do so with the utmost security and transparency.

Metaverse iGaming

You have likely already heard of the metaverse, a space that encapsulates vast virtual worlds where players play as their personally created avatars. The metaverse involves immersive games that you can play in a virtual world and also grants users an interactive platform to socialise with each other. The metaverse is quite a new technology and it is likely it will advance significantly in the coming years.

Metaverse gaming offers many opportunities for gamers to immerse themselves even further in the gaming world. It is a major step forward that promises to reshape the iGaming industry, creating virtual experiences that have never been seen before.

Cross-platform iGaming experiences

As the name suggests, cross-platform gaming allows for greater flexibility in how players can enjoy their favourite games. Instead of being limited to one platform, cross-platform gaming encourages playing the same game on multiple platforms.

So, when you're at home, you can play on your console or PC, and when you're out and about you can resume playing the same game on your mobile. It also lets platforms to connect to each other, so PC players can play with console players, for example.

As you can imagine, cross-platform gaming delivers a lot more freedom in how you can play your favourite games and who you can play them with.

Virtual Reality in iGaming

Virtual Reality (VR) is a hugely intriguing and exciting emerging technology. There are already numerous games built for VR that deliver the most immersive gaming experiences you can imagine, and these experiences are only going to get better as the technology advances.

VR lets players immerse themselves in games like never before. For example, if you're a fan of horror games like Resident Evil 7, playing with VR elevates the experience to another level, giving you more chills and frights than playing the game normally on a television or monitor. VR gaming adds an extra layer to the gaming experience that makes it very easy to forget about the outside world and fully inhabit a virtual one.

The potential of VR technologies is incredible and given the quality of the titles that already exist, it's exciting to think about where it will go in the near future.

Cloud iGaming

Cloud gaming is powered by cloud computing, a new technology that aims to offer a more seamless gaming experience by completely removing the need for time-draining downloads. It lets players stream games, which means you can play whatever you want whenever you want without having the game on your hard drive.

Cloud gaming can be a great option for those who prefer mobile gaming, because it circumvents the need for an expensive PC or console. Players can enjoy graphically demanding games wherever they are, as long as they have a stable internet connection.

The advent of cloud services is undoubtedly a top trend and one of the most exciting new technologies in the iGaming industry. The ongoing development of cloud gaming will provide a smoother and more seamless experience for gamers, especially mobile gamers, and will surely impact the future of iGaming as a whole.

The growing possibilities of the iGaming industry

The iGaming industry is currently undergoing a lot of upheaval, with new technologies rapidly altering the landscape. It's exciting to imagine where the top trends will take the industry. The new technologies of blockchain, the metaverse, cloud computing, cross-platform gaming, and virtual reality, truly offer a huge variety of new opportunities for gamers.

