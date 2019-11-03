Every season I grow fonder and fonder of the League Cup.

It may well not be as prestigious as England’s other competitions but what it lacks in glamour it more than makes up for in terms pure, unadulterated fun.

Over the years, as clubs have decided their position in the league is more important than the possibility of winning silverware, both domestic cups have become football sideshows.

And that is especially true of the League Cup, which lacks the FA Cup’s long history, proud tradition and global following.

On that basis, it would have been easy for this particular competition to become an irrelevancy, a cup that nobody takes seriously, and many would rather not even be involved in.

And for a while, towards the beginning and middle of the 2000s, it looked like the League Cup may have run its course and that it might need to be scrapped completely.

Instead, however, it has become the fun cup, a contest where everyone gets to let their hair down, a tournament where the little clubs aren’t afraid to lose and the big clubs send out teams they wouldn’t dare field in other matches.

Yes, the big boys will play a few seasoned regulars, but there will also be a good number of fringe players and many, many youngsters getting their shot at grown-up football.

That unique team selection, combined with the fact that there is no real pressure to win the cup, means clubs are going into their League Cup games with a spring in a step and a smile on their face.

And boy does that show, with the 5-5 midweek draw between Liverpool and Arsenal being a perfect example of what happens when a football game is played for sheer enjoyment and little else.

Of course, clubs will start to take it a bit more seriously now we have reached the quarter-final stage. But there will still be room for youngsters and fringe players in all the big teams, and hope for the little teams left in the contest.

And that is why, very surprisingly, the League Cup not only has continued relevance these days but a growing army of followers who see it as the closest thing to football being played for the love of football.

Time to get tough

I wrote the previous week that Arsenal hadn’t improved under Unai Emery. And their 2-2 home draw against Crystal Palace, when they threw away a two-goal lead, was further evidence of that.

However, what I hadn’t realised at the time was just how messed up things are at Arsenal, with the incident between captain Granit Xhaka and the fans during that game epitomising the problems.

When he was substituted during the game, Xhaka was booed by his own fans. In response, he cupped his ear at them and then followed that up by telling them to f*** off.

It is disgraceful for a player to treat supporters like that. When that player is also the team captain I am afraid it is entirely unforgivable.

Whether you like it or not, fans pay money to watch football and that automatically gives them the right to express their opinion of your performance. And if they feel you haven’t been doing your best, they are entitled to make that known.

At the very least Xhaka should be stripped of the captaincy. But I suspect that alone will not be enough, and the fans, who already had their doubts about the player, are very unlikely to forgive his behaviour.

Of course the club itself have moved quickly to take action over the incident – by offering the player counselling!

I swear, you couldn’t make this stuff up. I mean, the player was mentally confident enough to tell several thousand people to f*** off at the same time, but now he needs counselling?

A spell in the reserves, a serious fine, a month spent cleaning the boots of the under-21s and a written apology to the fans might – might – have been a way of reintegrating the player into the team and rebuilding his relationship with the terraces.

But counselling?! How much of a snowflake is this guy?

All in all, this wishy-washy approach is quite symptomatic of Emery’s Arsenal reign and adds further fuel to the argument that things have not improved since Arsene Wenger was ousted.

You can’t help but feel the club needs a manager with passion, energy and fire in his belly to knock what is really a rather decent squad into shape. Someone who can be compassionate but who also has the ability to get proper angry when it is needed.

Is Emery that man? After the way he has handled this latest incident, the doubts about him are becoming more pronounced.

Conceding a penalty while off the pitch

You know me – I love a quirky football story. And they don’t come much quirkier than this one from the heady heights of the German second division.

In the match between Holstein Kiel and Bochum the previous week, Holstein midfielder Michael Eberwein managed to concede a penalty… without even being on the pitch.

As a substitute, Eberwein was warming up behind the goal, as you do. A Bochum player took a shot which went way wide of the goal and, instinctively, Eberwein stuck out a boot to kick the ball back.

However, VAR, that almost entirely pointless system, spotted that the ball hadn’t completely gone out of play when Eberwein kicked it, and alerted the referee to this horrendous criminal offence; and the match official awarded Bochum a penalty.

Not only was the penalty scored but Eberwein was also shown a yellow card for intervening in the game. All quite an achievement for a substitute who hadn’t actually touched a ball for his new club up to that point since signing for them in the summer.

At least the story had a relatively happy ending for Eberwein with his club eventually running out 2-1 winners, despite the ghost penalty.

Just makes me all the more thankful for VAR and its incredible ability to right wrongs, fight crime and uphold justice. Where would football be without it?

