The delayed 2020 Tokyo Games saw millions across the globe tune in to watch the action unfold, with athletes finally getting their chance to compete, break records and establish new personal bests.

According to a University of Oxford study, the 2020 Tokyo Games price tag came to a staggering $15.4 billion.

Whilst much of that cost is eventually recouped in various ways, amongst them sale of merchandise, broadcasting rights as well as athlete/spectator spending in the host city, many still question whether such Games are financially viable.

For many, the hype generated by the Games just lasts for their duration and quickly dwindles once the Olympic cauldron is extinguished.

