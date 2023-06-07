The feast of St Anthony of Padua was celebrated last Sunday at Għajnsielem conventual church, followed by the blessing and distribution of bread among the congregation. Mass was con­celebrated by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma and Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada, Franciscan Friars Provincial Anthony Chircop and other Franciscans.

St Anthony’s bread traditionally refers to loaves of bread blessed and shared in honour of St Anthony, and to alms given to the poor in thanksgiving for blessings received through prayers to St Anthony. One legend dates back to 1263, when a child drowned near the Paduan Basilica of St Anthony during its construction. The child’s mother prayed to the saint to bring her boy back to life. In return, she promised to give to the poor an amount of corn equal to the child’s weight.

When the child was miraculously revived, the mother made good on her promise. Meanwhile, on June 13, the liturgical feast of St Anthony, Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, will concelebrate Mass at St Anthony’s church, Għajnsielem, together with a number of priests named Anthony.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma blessing the bread.