The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes tells the story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening. Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons.

This five-time Olivier Award-nominated play features a stunning set design from Es Devlin and will be broadcast live at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema from London’s West End as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday season today at 8pm.

For more information or tickets, call 2122 3200.