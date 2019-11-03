The real estate market is starting to show signs of a slowdown. A construction and property market report presented by KPMG at a conference held by the Property Malta foundation also clearly states this.

This comes as no surprise for Malta, after seeing the most accelerated values in Europe (possibly the whole world) for a few years running. A correction is in fact needed and will be welcomed by many, especially those trying to get on the ladder or upgraders looking for a larger second home.

This is the kind of market that offers new opportunities for any investor. In these circumstances, it is good to keep a keen eye out for properties going for auction as sellers become more willing to reduce their prices and try alternative selling routes. These would be keen, committed sellers, happy to cash in quick rather than spend lengthy months on the market.

Local property auction gurus Malta Property Auctioneers have been preparing for this scenario, whereby more people look out for their services in order to sell fast and efficiently. To this regard they have been teaming up with real estate agencies all around the island, educating and training them on the auction process to be able to offer clients, both buyers and sellers, the right advice if asked about this less traditional selling route.

Many people harbour secret fears about buying a home through an auction. Some of those fears are justified – you are, after all, not bidding on an old LP from the 80s worth a few euros. You may possibly be buying your dream home and spending hundreds of thousands.

Now, however, through a wider network of more informed agents and agencies, you can have peace of mind that the property going under the hammer is indeed a good one.

This, mainly because it has first been pre-vetted by an independent and professional agent, then by the auctioneers themselves. Malta Property Auctioneers would not allow a property on auction unless the value is justified and the property is in fact saleable.

Most buyers, in fact, don’t intentionally wake up and decide to buy a house through an auction. They come across a listing on an auction list and it is usually the guide price that catches their attention. You can be searching through hundreds of homes online and find that perfect home with small print that says the sale is through an auction. Immediately, questions arise. What does that mean? Why is it going to be sold by auction? Do I have to pay cash? How does auction bidding work? Could I lose my deposit?

These are all valid questions that auctioneers get asked all the time. Now through a network of agents, each trained and much more familiar on the process, these questions can be ironed out well in advance to get total peace of mind. What’s more, you can now even view the property on the auction list through your preferred agent, without having to call the auctioneers. The agent will be able to advise you on the best way forward.

