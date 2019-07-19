Carl Bugeja was only four years old when he got a taste of what would become his life’s passion. His father Benny took him up to the belfry of Gżira parish church, where he let his son try what he had been doing for years: bell-ringing.

The boy immediately fell in love with bells and decided to follow in his father’s footsteps. Now 20, he is a group leader assistant of Benny’s Bell Ringers.

A young Carl ringing a church bell.

The group, which comprises his parents and other bell-ringers from various localities, is regularly commissioned to ring church bells across the islands, especially during the festa season.

Carl’s role is to lead the group in his father’s absence. He thus assumes responsibility for the ringing of bells during all kinds of liturgical celebrations, ensuring they are rung in an appropriate and timely manner according to the service being held.

But what does it take to become a bell-ringer?

“You do not need any particular ability. You learn the ropes from other bell-ringers and you refine your skills gradually, depending on how much you practice,” Carl says, while getting ready to ring the Gżira bells at noon on a Saturday morning.

“However, knowledge of liturgical celebrations always helps. It makes you understand better why bells are rung in a particular way on different occasions. There are specific rules to follow,” he continues.

As regards equipment, bell-ringers do not need much apart from ropes which they tie to the clapper (ilsien) and a pair of safety headphones to protect their ears from the loud sound produced when the clapper strikes the inside of the bell.

Carl, an IT student at Mcast, goes on to explain that every church has a set of bells ­‒ also known as ‘ring of bells’ ‒ each of which has a different tone.

Carl Bugeja using a hammer to play the Ave Maria on a set of bells known as carillon.

“The size and thickness of a bell affect the sound produced. Some bell foundries make sure that every bell reproduces a musical note as perfectly as possible. When a set of bells is rung together, such as in a peal (mota), they produce a harmony,” Carl explains.

Most bells in Malta − such as those by Maltese founders Giuliano Cauchi and Ġwakkin Trigance and Italian ones like Prospero Barigozzi and Bianchi − are cast this way. However, technology has changed the industry over the years.

Some people do not even realise someone is up there ringing bells

“Most foundries, especially nowadays, tune their bells in a mechanical way and so the sound does not depend completely on the size and thickness of a bell,” Carl says as he points to a series of grooves on Gżira’s big bell (il-qanpiena l-kbira) which let it produce ‘a perfect C’.

The church’s bells were cast by John Taylor & Co., the world’s largest working bell foundry which originated in the 14th century in England.

One of Carl’s favourite rooftops: that of the Gżira parish church.

“In my opinion, their bells are the best ones on the island,” he remarks, adding that their sound is music to his ears.

He further mentions other international bell foundries whose works are found in Malta, such as the French Fonderie Paccard and Cornille Havard, the British Gillett & Johnston and the Dutch Petit & Fritsen.

The bigger the bell, the louder the sound

The bigger the bell, the louder the sound, of course. Carl is proud to have had the opportunity to ring the largest church bell in Malta, found at St Helen’s Basilica in Birkirkara. Cast by Barigozzi of Milan, it is also the second biggest bell on the Maltese islands − the largest one being that of the Siege Bell War Memorial in Valletta.

The Benny Bell Ringers team including Carl Bugeja (third from left, back) and his parents (first and second from left). Photo: Mark Micallef Perconte

“It’s an experience I will never forget. Every local bell-ringer would like to ring that bell. It’s something special. I had been longing to do it for years… when the opportunity came in 2011, I felt really fulfilled,” a smiling Carl says.

Some churches also have a set of chromatically-tuned bells known as carillon, on which one can play hymns such as the Ave Maria. The parish churches of Gżira, St Gregory in Sliema and Christ the King in Paola have such a set.

Carl also notes that each bell is named after saints, popes, other important figures or their donors. For example, the big bell in Gżira is named Carmela as the parish church is dedicated to Our Lady of Mount Carmel while another bell is named Josepha after St Joseph.

There are other big bells he would like to ring someday, such as those of Balzan parish church, Ta’ Ġieżu and St Paul in Rabat and Għajnsielem and Victoria.

The young man is very enthusiastic about what he does even though he admits that it can be quite tough at times.

“You have to be really dedicated. Weekends in summer especially can get very busy and you have to commute from one parish to the other, climb various flights of stairs and ring bells for hours in that heat… instead of going to the beach or enjoying your evenings with friends,” Carl remarks.

That’s why he feels sorry that bell-ringing is not appreciated that much.

“Some people do not even realise someone is up there ringing bells. Others complain about the noise. It’s a typical Maltese tradition and it risks being lost if interest wanes,” he points out.

So next time you hear your church bells ringing, stop and listen attentively. You might decipher the musical notes and actually find the bells’ sound to be pleasant.

Also remember that Carl and other fellow bell-ringers might be up there ‘ringing’ their heart out for you.

Anyone interested in becoming a bell-ringer may contact Benny’s Bell Ringers through their Facebook page.