Silvio Berlusconi was one of the most pivotal Italian politicians of the post-war period. He described himself as a “businessman, a statesman and a sportsperson” and a victim of politically motivated court judgments. Others had a less-than-positive view of him. To them, he was a tax fraud, a disgraced politician with a predilection for sex parties and orgies and a gaffe-prone man.

Much of this – positive and negative – was true of the larger-than-life Berlusconi.

Above all else, he was a showman and an able communicator who thrived on his image as a charmer and a womaniser, a self-made man who was also simpatico.

He started working in the entertainment industry by crooning in nightclubs and on board cruise ships to fund his studies. After obtaining his law degree, Berlusconi entered the world of business. His initial ventures did not yield much success. This changed when he invested in the property development of approximately 4,000 flats outside Milan, known as Milano Due. The success of his property portfolio laid the basis for his further ventures into business.

The entrepreneur remained a consummate entertainer and set his sights on television at a time when the national broadcaster RAI had an absolute monopoly. In 1978, Berlusconi set up the Milan-based Telemilano. Two years later, this became available nationally as Canale 5. Other channels were incorporated into his media empire; Italia 1 in 1982 and Rete 4 in 1984. As part of his Fininvest group, this media empire would be part of a vast business portfolio, including AC Milan – the football team he owned for 31 years.

Football was to play an essential part in the narrative of Berlusconi.

His entry into politics was announced in his inimitable way. He addressed Italians directly, telling them that he is entering the field – “Scendo in campo”. The allusion to football is evident – that same phrase is used by football commentators every time a substitution is made.

His new party, Forza Italia – (Go Italy) – was named after the popular football chant. His supporters were nicknamed gli Azzurri – the same as the Italian national football team.

Berlusconi portrayed himself as a man competing for Italy’s honour after its political class was largely disgraced.

In 1994, he was elected prime minister after successfully leading the ‘Pole of Freedom/Pole of Good Government’ coalition at the elections.

However, after disagreements with his coalition partners, his government collapsed in January 1995.

His second stint in government lasted longer. After success at the polls in 2001, he presided over the longest-serving administration in post-war Italy. He was briefly out of office between 2006 and 2008, only to be elected prime minister again at the helm of the newly formed People of Freedom party.

His third and final tenure as prime minister was the most difficult. The financial crisis had the potential to decimate the Italian economy. Italy needed tough structural reforms and Berlusconi was accused of not giving such reforms the required attention. Critics said he did not command the necessary authority to implement such reforms. He faced three votes of confidence – one of which he managed to win by barely three votes.

On the international stage, he also faced considerable criticism. His gaffes followed him wherever he went. The late Queen Elizabeth II was incensed at his boisterous ways. He was caught insulting Angela Merkel and passed inappropriate remarks on Barack Obama. Europe demanded more reforms but he was widely believed not to be the right person to implement such reforms. He left office just a few hours after the Lower House approved a new austerity package.

Silvio Berlusconi recognised that the grey-suited, serious politics of the past did not work

His time in office was not without controversy. He faced various charges ranging from tax evasion, fraud, bribery, corruption, abuse of power and having sex with underage prostitutes at his infamous ‘bunga bunga’ parties.

In 2012, a four-year prison sentence over tax fraud was turned into a year of community service. In 2013, a conviction for engaging with an underage prostitute was overturned on appeal.

In 2018, he re-entered the political fray after the courts lifted his ban on participating in politics. In May 2019, he was elected to the European Parliament, where, at 83 years of age, he was the oldest member of the assembly. He was a nominee for the presidency of the Italian Republic in 2022 but was unsuccessful.

In the same year, just after Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, he described President Vladimir Putin as a friend and accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of starting the war.

This put him at odds with his coalition partners.

Yet, at his death, the tributes poured in from across all sides. Pope Francis described him as a man of “energetic temperament”; Mario Draghi paid tribute to his innovative skills and initiative. The opposition described this as “the end of an era”.

Or is it?

Berlusconi’s style of politics can, perhaps, be described as the start of a new era. He recognised that the grey-suited, serious politics of the past did not work.

He promised a unique style of politics and delivered on this – if not in substance, then in style.

The corruption and the backhanded deals remained. The sleaze too.

But Berlusconi realised that politics is more engaging when it is entertaining.

He was not ashamed of his self-made wealth or reputation as a tombeur de femmes. He was no modest politician and, in many ways, he created a template which others would build on.

He never seemed to take politics too seriously. He never forgot his roots as an entertainer. His personal life was messy but that only increased the entertainment factor. To some, the peccadillos and the lack of political correctness made him relatable.

Berlusconi himself never tried to shrug off the image of a rogue – indeed, he relished in it. And, perhaps, people liked him more for this.

André DeBattista is a political writer and academic.