What is the quality that politicians value most in those who work for them? Undoubtedly, it must be loyalty. Business leaders have a different hierarchy of values. They want competent people around them because they believe this is the best way to achieve results.

We have seen innumerable examples in recent years of political leaders surrounding themselves with people who they trust blindly because of their undoubted loyalty. What is most worrying is that most political leaders want personal loyalty rather than institutional. Those who work in political offices are duty-bound to promote the political standing and interests of the politicians they work for.

The dividing line between personal and political loyalty is often blurred. One can understand the logic behind politicians choosing trusted persons who share their political views. It usually makes it easier for such persons to feel motivated in delivering on the commitments made by their political masters.

Problems arise when trusted persons are expected to sacrifice their independence of thought to do things they believe are wrong but necessary for the gratification of their political masters.

US President Donald Trump’s recent illness shows how even well-qualified medical professionals jettisoned ethical standards to depict the president as a strong leader despite his apparent poor state of health.

Demands for personal, as opposed to institutional, loyalty have long proven problematic. Of course, not all political leaders demand personal rather than institutional loyalty. Political historians often argue that US presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Regan and Barack Obama expressed little interest in personal loyalty. They emphasised competence instead. Lyndon Johnson and George W. Bush demanded personal loyalty from those who worked for them. Trump, of course, falls under this group.

The business world has a very different view on loyalty. Good business leaders want people who work for them not only to be competent but also possess high personal integrity, a sense of fairness, openness, trustworthiness, adaptability, effectiveness and the ability to learn. These traits are better enablers of group achievement at work. Put simply, these values are more likely to promote institutional performance rather than enhance a person’s status.

It is easy to conclude that business leaders have a better set of tools to manage than political leaders. But one must also consider that politicians value personal loyalty more favourably because they are under constant personal as well as political attack. They often feel an intense need to protect themselves with personally loyal staff.

Sadly for these politicians, their preference for personal loyalty over ability often does not work out. When things go wrong, rather than take the most effective remedial action, politicians demand that their staff profess their personal loyalty more intensely.

The path to the career success of political staff becomes one of displaying loyalty, not ability.

The business world takes a very different view of loyalty. No experienced business leader has any doubts that self-interest rather than loyalty to an organisation’s hierarchy is what motivates most persons. Of course, some naïve managers feel offended when one of their protégés decides to leave the company for better pay or careers prospects. Such managers often argue “after all I have done to X to promote him and help him or her in their career, how did they not appreciate what the company or I have done for them?”

To retain the best employees that are critically important for the success of a business, managers need to offer them good salaries, exciting career prospects and respect for their personality. What the company gets in return is commitment until these enablers last. Loyalty has minimal effect on staff retention.

This does not mean that standards of acceptable professional behaviour are obsolete. Professional loyalty is characterised, for instance, by an employee putting a full day’s work, not going over your mangers without telling you first, not undermining your authority behind your back and supporting the organisation’s goals.

In our personal lives, the hallmarks of loyalty are very different. Many have experiences of being betrayed by family or friends. Some will forgive and forget because family ties go beyond whether one deserves our loyalty or not.

Many others will not think twice to severe relations with friends who break the bond of trust out of self-interest or lack of discretion.

Self-interest is a much stronger interest than loyalty. Business and political leaders are better off relying on the ability of their staff as this renders loyalty unnecessary and irrelevant.

Competent staff almost invariably deliver the goods more effectively than loyal ones.

