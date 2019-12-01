As the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra gears up to bring us another ‘live concert at the movies’ experience, Laura Swale chats with chairman Sigmund Mifsud about this ‘symphonic cinema event’

For those of us who are unfamiliar with the concept of integrating live musical performance and film, can you explain this format and what we might expect from the experience?

“This project, following on from last year’s successful Beauty and The Beast, presents the unique opportunity of watching the 2019 movie on the big screen at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre while the MPO performs the soundtrack live. Hence, whereas the singing cast – featuring Beyoncé – and dialogue is recorded, the music is performed in synchronisation with the action. This offers a new dimension to patrons as they immerse themselves in the music performed while appreciating the coordination required for such a production.”

What is your selection criteria when it comes to choosing a movie for an event such as this and what were your reasons for choosing The Lion King?

“When programming the MPO’s Concert Season 2019-2020, many ideas were mooted. Eventually, we opted to work again with Disney, a trademark name loved by different generations. Indeed, we envisaged a family-friendly event during which patrons can enjoy, maybe for the first time, a philharmonic orchestra performing live.

“Opting for The Lion King was quite natural. Yet, managing to obtain the rights to produce the show was no mean feat, in view of the recent release of the film and the ensuing tight timeframes. However, we deemed it fit to pursue this option. As ambassadors of Maltese culture, we are thrilled that the event will be one of the first performances of The Lion King In Concert Live-to-Film around the world.”

Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack includes songs by Elton John and Tim Rice, how would you describe the music and what makes it stand out?

“The Lion King presents a unique array of styles ranging from grand film scoring to African rhythms and melodic contours. A particular trait of the film’s soundtrack are the songs which evoke strong emotions while transmitting the plot’s drama through music. Certainly, a film featuring acclaimed and renowned film composer Zimmer merged with John’s enchanting songwriting skills is a feast for all music lovers.”

What kind of people might MPO’s Lion King Live appeal and why might we enjoy the show?

“The idea behind this massive production is to appeal to families and individuals alike. We look forward to welcoming grandparents and their nephews, parents with their children, friends and why not, work colleagues! The show will elicit a sense of energy and exuberance in patrons, be it children or those young at heart while offering an evening to be cherished by one and all.”

Do you have plans to continue these ‘live-to-film’ concerts and if so, have you chosen the movies you would like to feature next?

“As mentioned, the focal drive behind this concept is presenting an appealing family-friendly event. Based on the popularity attained over the last two years, a similar production shall feature in our upcoming artistic season – whether a Disney movie, live to film or an event along the same lines. This grand-scale symphonic cinema concert at MFCC will yet again seek to unite multiple generations together.”

Can you tell us what the orchestra is most looking forward to with this performance?

“This enthralling event offers ‘light’ music within a distinctive challenge for the MPO. As evidenced last year, following the click – a necessary tool in live-to-film productions – for an entire soundtrack is extremely demanding. Indeed, this intriguing concept might take away the opportunity to create a particular rendition yet offers a fascinating perspective requiring constant concertation merged with an ‘on the ball’ aptitude by orchestra members and conductor alike. We are proud that our own Kevin Abela will be leading the MPO, ensuring such an in-house production truly presents music-making within a family for families!”

The Lion King in Concert Live-to-Film (suitable for ages 3+) will take place at the MFCC on Saturday, December 7, at 6pm. Tickets available from www.showshappenning.com