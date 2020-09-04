Research suggests that it takes 66 days to form a new habit. That is less than the length of the lockdown we had because of the coronavirus; and although today we are not in lockdown, social distancing rules and economic uncertainties still prevail. So all seems to point to the fact that the lockdown will have some lasting effects on our behaviour, but not without hiccups.

A look around us shows us these scenarios all intertwined with each other. A number of employees are still working a reduced working week and with a number of them not knowing when or if they will be returning to a full working week. Others are still working remotely and again do not know when they will be back at their place of work.

A number of employees are still in a job thanks to wage subsidies paid for by the taxpayer and are afraid of the day when those subsidies will be stopped. A number of businesses are running on very thin cash flows and require bank support in the form of loans. Those businesses that are at least surviving are just thinking of consolidation and growth does not seem to feature on their radar.

These scenarios have been with us for much longer than 66 days and the expected paradigm shift in our behaviours to develop a new normal should come as no surprise. We still do not know what the new paradigm will be and how this will affect the economy.

Adjusting one’s personal expenditure to the broader economic circumstances may not be such an easy thing to do

For example, some sections of the population can be passing through a bad patch from an economic perspective because their take-home pay has decreased significantly in the last six months. However, one asks if there is still a keenness to spend money like there was pre-COVID.

It has been quite some time since as a country we last felt the economic pinch hard – a good 35 years. That was when we had the last severe recession, and even then, our gross domestic product did not experience the drop that we have experienced this year. Adjusting one’s personal expenditure to the broader economic circumstances may not be such an easy thing to do.

The statistics published by the NSO point to this kind of conflict in behaviour. The gross domestic product shrank by 16.2 per cent in real terms in the second quarter of this year (the peak of the lockdown) when compared to the second quarter in 2019. The hardest hit sector was, as expected, the tourism sector.

On the other hand, if one eliminates consumption expenditure on hotels and restaurants, we actually have an increase of just under two per cent in real terms in total consumption during this same period when compared to last year. Total compensation for employees increased by one per cent. However, when one accounts for inflation, it would show no increase at all. In fact, real disposable household income is expected to decrease by one per cent for the whole of 2020.

These kind of tensions in our behaviour are likely to impact other areas such as our social habits. We want to go out and be social but we are anxious about being around people we do not know. We want to go to work but we would still like to have the possibility to work remotely.

Therefore, although there is this expectation that the lockdown and other restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus will affect our behaviour patterns, the consequential effect on the economy will need to be evaluated.