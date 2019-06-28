An expert in European law has expressed hope that the Maltese government will improve judicial independence following the recent European Court of Justice ruling in the case EU Commission vs Poland.

The court ruled that Poland was in breach of EU provisions on judicial independence when it lowered the retirement age for Supreme Court judges and gave its president the power to grant them permission to serve beyond retirement age, ostensibly on health grounds.

Matteo Bonelli, a researcher in European and Comparative Law at the University of Milan and an expert in European Court of Justice jurisprudence on judicial independence, said he hoped the Maltese government “reads the judgment carefully and moves in the right direction”.

Dr Bonelli’s assessment on the ruling contradicts a press release by the Ministry for Justice, which argued that the Polish case has no relevance to the Maltese judiciary, particularly to an ongoing lawsuit on judicial independence in Malta’s constitutional court.

In April, the NGO Repubblika filed a challenge to Malta’s system of judicial appointment as well as the latest six judicial appointees. Repubblika invoked the same provisions of EU law that have been wielded in the Polish case – articles 2 and 19 of the treaty of the EU – as well as provisions in the European Convention of Human Rights and Maltese Constitution (see explanation in sidebar).

Repubblika requested referral of the case to the European Court of Justice under the so-called ‘preliminary reference procedure’. The presiding judge, Mark Chetcuti, decreed on May 22 that he would be “inspired” by the Poland judgment before deciding on the request.

The judgment certainly reaffirms that EU law puts obligations relating to judicial independence on the Member States

“The judgment certainly reaffirms that EU law puts obligations relating to judicial independence on the Member States,” Dr Bonelli said. “In other words there is a potential EU law dimension in the Maltese case.”

Poland, and its bedfellow Hungary, had attempted to torpedo the case by arguing that the organisation of the national justice system is the exclusive competence of Member States. The European court accepted this point in principle but argued that when exercising that competence, “the Member States are required to comply with their obligations deriving from EU law”.

The long arm of EU law could reach Malta over the issue of judicial independence. Picture shows Lady Justice near the main entrance of the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland.

The court held that independence and impartiality require rules on the appointment and dismissal of the judiciary that “dispel any reasonable doubt in the minds of individuals as to the imperviousness of that body to external factors and its neutrality with respect to the interests before it”.

It also spoke of the need to have conditions and rules designed to protect judges from “potential temptations to give in to external intervention or pressure”.

Those procedural rules must preclude not only any direct influence, in the form of instructions, but also types of influence which are more indirect and which are liable to have an effect on the decisions of the judges concerned.

In Malta’s situation, the Prime Minister’s untrammelled discretion in appointing and promoting the judiciary “opens the door to potential political influence”, as the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission had put it.

A retired judge, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the issue among the judiciary, also mentioned the Prime Minister’s discretion – or carrot – of appointing members of the judiciary to boards and agencies after retirement.

“You simply do not bite the hand that feeds you,” he said.

Repubblika have posited that Malta’s situation is worse than Poland’s. There, the lowering of the retirement age and the president’s discretion in approving service extensions beyond that only applied to supreme court judges. Here, however, the Prime Minister’s discretion in making appointments applies to all members of the judiciary.

“The Maltese government needs to show a commitment to improve judicial independence in the country, in particular protecting the so-called ‘external’ independence of judges,” Dr Bonelli said.

“An appointment system that offers adequate guarantees of independence is crucial in that sense, as the European Court of Justice – as well as the European Court of Human Rights and the Venice Commission – have made clear in their case law and opinion.”

In its press release, the government pointed out that Malta’s system of judicial appointments had been duly scrutinised and cleared in the lead-up to EU accession. This is a significant difference between Poland and Malta – experts refer to it as the “backsliding phenomenon”.

RELATED STORIES Chief Justice should abstain from judicial appointments case, NGO argues

Asked about this, Dr Bonelli explained that “Malta is in a different situation compared to Hungary or Poland, where governments are trying to actively dismantle existing rule of law guarantees. But the absence of any progress [over the current system] can produce similar results in terms of the ultimate level of judicial independence in the country.”

The EU court’s jurisprudence on judicial independence and appointment

Matteo Bonelli, who delved into European Court of Justice jurisprudence on EU constitutionalism in his recently completed PhD, said that the Polish ruling was another “innovative” judgment that “builds on the groundbreaking case of the ‘Portuguese judges’ decided in 2018.”

A paper he co-authored last year had said that the Portuguese judgment heralded a “new sphere of EU law.”

“In the Portuguese case,” Dr Bonelli explained, “the [European] Court brought under its purview virtually all national norms concerning the independence of the judiciary, and affirmed that Article 19 of the Treaty of the EU contains an obligation to ensure judicial independence of those courts that act as ‘European courts’.”

The court had now taken another step by finding “for the first time that national legislation breached Article 19”.

Of the legal provisions invoked in the Polish case – as well as the Repubblika case in Malta’s constitutional court – Article 2 of the EU Treaty deals with the “rule of law and respect for human rights”. Article 19 obliges countries to “provide remedies sufficient to ensure effective legal protection in the fields covered by Union law”.

The judgment expanded on the concept of “effective legal protection” and coupled it to two provisions of the European Convention of Human Rights: the right to fair trial and the right to an effective remedy (from abuse or injustice, including injustices by a court itself).

Every member state “must ensure” that “courts or tribunals” as defined by EU law “meet the requirements of effective judicial protection”.

The court said: “The requirement that courts be independent, which is inherent in the task of adjudication, forms part of the essence of the right to effective judicial protection and the fundamental right to a fair trial, which is of cardinal importance as a guarantee that all the rights which individuals derive from EU law will be protected and that the values common to the Member States set out in Article 2 TEU, in particular the value of the rule of law, will be safeguarded.”

The judgment signifies an expansion and consolidation of the reach of EU law into the organisation of the judiciary in EU countries. That includes the requirements of judicial independence within the system of appointment.

“On the basis of case law on Article 19 TEU,” Dr Bonelli said, “I agree that judicial appointment systems – not only in Malta but in any EU Member State – are a concern for the Court and the Commission.”