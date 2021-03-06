For almost a year, Malta has had various restrictions in place to curb COVID-19.

Just when there was a hint of further easing, new measures were announced on Thursday in the face of rising numbers of infections.

Here’s a look at some of the ups and down on the road towards that still elusive ‘normality’.

March 2020: Ten days after Malta recorded its first case of COVID-19, the government orders non-essential outlets to close until further notice. Catering establishments can only do delivery or takeaway.

The government announces the closure of schools until April 17, only to decide later to extend the closure until the end of June.

All commercial flights are suspended.

All people aged over 65, pregnant women and vulnerable people suffering from certain conditions are ordered to remain indoors.

May: About three weeks after Malta records its first COVID death, the government announces a partial relaxation of some of the measures, including the reopening of some non-essential outlets.

Anyone entering shops or using public transport must wear a mask. Shops are also required to mark queuing spots two metres apart and restrict the number of customers inside shops.

Restrictions in the size of gatherings are slightly relaxed, increasing from three to four. Anyone breaching this rule would be fined €100 fine.

Health services such as cervical cancer screening and other non-urgent procedures are restored.

Restrictions are eased gradually throughout May, including the reopening of restaurants and an increase in size of permitted gatherings to six.

July: Malta’s airport reopens, with the list of countries to and from which people can travel increasing to 28 by July 15. However, the decline in cases proves to be shortlived and by the end of July restrictions are placed on the size of crowds at mass events, which are eventually banned as well.

October: As pressure mounts for more restrictions, Abela announces mandatory mask wearing everywhere, the closure of bars and clubs by 11pm and an increase in fines and enforcement.

Bars and clubs are ordered to shut down completely. People are back to gathering in groups of no larger than six and fines for breaching gathering protocols are bumped up to €200.

March 2021: Shortly after the announcement that measures are the be relaxed at homes for the elderly, given the success of vaccinations, this is reversed and new restrictions are announced in the wake of a new surge in cases to record highs.