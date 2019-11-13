Each one of us has an inherent desire to belong. Everyone yearns to be free from fear and desires that human act of love and kindness, especially in times of need.

Our Lady of Visitation Chapel, Għarb by Tony Bugeja

With this in mind, Malta Enterprise has brought together 18 artists to raise funds for Caritas, as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Longing & Belonging, staged at the agency’s premises in Pietà, is a collective of paintings by well-known local and foreign artists residing in Malta.

The 44 works on display range from oil paintings to pastel, ceramics and more.

An artwork by Damian Darmanin

“This exhibition is about the longing to belong. This deep inherent ache within each one of us is here manifested in visual form,” exhibition curator Pamela Baldacchino said.

“Stories are told in the artists’ own artistic language; they’re open to interpretation and resonate with each other. From intimate portraits to open landscapes, they seek to capture an essence by revealing their inner workings and thoughts.”

Ms Baldacchino said: “we are in this world together. Together, we can make life bearable to others who need to be held, who long to belong.”

She added that by using an art platform, Malta Enterprise envisions and materialises possibilities of exchange.

Wanna Play? by Paul Caruana

“Malta Enterprise works to promote awareness of social and psycho-emotional challenges while reinforcing and building community support networks,” she said.

Caritas Malta, which is celebrating 50 years of being on the side of people in need, will be benefitting from part of the proceeds.

“Caritas shall invest in society the much-needed funds for the most vulnerable: supporting families and individuals in crisis, accompanying persons in various situations including loneliness, separations, those going through dependencies,” Caritas Malta director Anthony Gatt said.

The 18 participating artists are Anna Grima, Dagmara Zaczeniuk, Damian Darmanin, Debbie Bonello, Derek Mason, Ed Schembri, Francis Gauci, Godfrey Xuereb, Maria Rossella Dalmas, Marika Borg, Michelle Gialanze, Patrick Fenech, Paul Caruana, Pawlu Grech, Richard Saliba, Tony Bugeja, Vania Goshe and Viktoria Marion.

Longing & Belonging, inaugurated on Monday by Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Minister Chris Cardona, runs until November 23.

It is open on weekdays from 10am to 7.30pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.

Caged Spaces by Patrick Fenech

Days Gone By: Transport and Strait Street by Michelle Gialanze

The Village Cross by Godfrey Xuereb