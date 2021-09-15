Lotus has kick-started a new age of motorsport with the release of a new GT4 race car.

The Lotus Emira GT4 follows on from the launch of the regular car in July and while the pair share the same Toyota-sourced 3.5-litre V6 engine, the racer has been given a whole host of aerodynamic tweaks to make it competitive on the circuit.

Built in collaboration with project partner RML Group, it has also been made even lighter than the already-featherweight road car, now weighing 1260kg – a drop of 145kg – through the use of lightweight body panels. A large rear wing is one of the more prominent aspects of the aerodynamic package, too. A full FIA-compliant roll cage, six-point harness and fire extinguisher has been fitted as well.

