If ever the saying that actions speak louder than words were true, Pope Francis’s meeting with Iraq’s Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the holy city of Najaf, was a proof of it. The two old religious leaders sat side by side in a corner of a simple and sober room, without the pomp and circumstance that normally go with the meetings of world leaders. It was an iconic image of religious faith, peace and humility.

The silence, which in those moments dominated our TV screens and the front pages of the newspapers on the morrow, was a genuine, loud silence. A silent conversation, where words were substituted by respect, empathy and contemplation, making any common declaration superfluous.

Pope Francis was shown round the unpretentious residence of Iraq’s most ascetic, and yet extremely influential Shiite religious cleric. During his meeting with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, which lasted about 40 minutes, notwithstanding politically sensitive ground, the Pope was as calm and serene as ever. On the other hand, the Grand Ayatollah, unlike other Iranian counterparts, is a person who believes that religion should not govern the state.

It was not a staged ceremony but an intimate meeting between two religious people during which they affirmed their good will and their common religious discernment from Abraham. Their body language was also simple and symbolic. The Pope was dressed as a priest with no traditional attire. His white cassock – adapted by a pope who kept his Dominican friar’s habit – could not be simpler. At times, the white zucchetto was conspicuously absent. The Grand Ayatollah’s attire was similarly simple. Islamist law forbids men to wear pure silk. This medium was the message: in God’s eyes, we are all brothers and equals. Fratelli Tutti freely chosen as a way of life.

After meeting Pope Francis, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani insisted that Iraqi Christians should be protected; they should “live like all Iraqis, in security and peace and with full constitutional rights”. He also referred to the suffering of “the Palestinian people in the occupied lands”, saying that “they were among those people encountering violence, economic blockades and forced displacement”. Pope Francis thanked Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani for having “raised his voice in defence of the weakest and most persecuted”.

The 84-year-old Pope made history by being the first pope to visit Abraham’s land, the place where the three great monotheistic faiths – Jewish, Christian and Islam – had their origin. In span of three days, he travelled across Iraq more than any other head of state had done. This despite contrary advice of several experts and close advisers who did their best to him convince it would be wiser if he were to postpone this pilgrimage both for health and security reasons.

However, Pope Francis did not agree with such procrastination. His aim was the urgent promotion of fraternity and insistence on what unites humanity: “From this place, where faith was born, from the land of our father Abraham, let us affirm that God is merciful and that the greatest blasphemy is to profane His name by hating our brothers and sisters… Hostility, extremism and violence are not born of a religious heart: they are betrayals of religion.”

Fr Joe Inguanez, Sociologist, Young Christian Workers national chaplain