Following the coming into force of the Macolin Convention on September 1, 2018, the Follow-Up Committee (FUC) was set up in order to monitor the implementation of the Convention and oversee its sustainability.

During the drafting process, a credible and legitimate monitoring mechanism was considered to be essential for the effectiveness of the convention.

The FUC is composed of representatives of Parties to the Convention (State Parties and Observers) and is primarily responsible for follow-up duties relating to the convention.

Under the convention, each party is entitled to appoint a representative/s to the committee.

