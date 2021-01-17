Manipulation of sports competitions is today widely regarded as one of the major threats facing contemporary sport. Such tweaking is a global threat to the integrity of sport that requires a worldwide response.

As part of such response, the Convention on the Manipulation of Sports Competitions, commonly referred to as the Macolin Convention, entered into force on September 1, 2019.

Such legal instruct is the only rule of international law on the manipulation of sports competitions. Its intrinsic features require public authorities to co-operate with sports organisations, betting operators and competition organisers to prevent, detect and sanction the manipulation of sports competitions.

