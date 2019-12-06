A large poster reading Il-Mafja ta’ Kastilja (The Mafia of Castille) was erected just outside Bieb il-Bombi in Floriana early on Friday.

The poster was put up by the Moviment Żgħażagħ Partit Nazzjonalista, the Nationalist Party’s youth branch.

In a tweet, they said “other countries have the mafia. In Malta, the mafia have the country".

The poster shows Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his former chief of staff Keith Schembri, former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech, Minister Chris Cardona, murder middleman Melvin Theuma and Minister Michael Farrugia.

Malta has ground to a virtual standstill in recent weeks as a result of political fallout from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation, which has implicated top government officials and prompted calls for Joseph Muscat's immediate resignation.