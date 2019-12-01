There was one thing they could not bribe, scare or silence. One thing that, in their confusion of hubris and mounting panic, they overlooked.

A dog’s nose.

Let’s be very clear about the desperate alternative narrative that Minister Owen Bonnici and other apparatchiks are trying to weave in these hours.

It was not Prime Minister Muscat’s pardon of Melvin Theuma that precipitated the longest week in Maltese politics since the burning of the Times of Malta and the ransacking of the Leader of the Opposition’s house 40 years ago.

It was Peter, the police dog that smelt the illicit cash coming through the airport, that led to Theuma’s capture. Theuma did not wait for one of Keith Schembri’s notes “Tikxifnix u ngħinek”, (don’t grass on me and I’ll help you out); he sang like a canary in spring. If there is no honour among thieves, there is even less among murderers and their accomplices. Theuma had his cast-iron insurance policy, secret recordings of his mates talking about the crime and their accomplices, and he bartered it for a full pardon.

It was only when Theuma’s information was made public that government was forced to act. The public is not yet fully aware of what must have been intolerable pressure from government and Labour Party members with some honour still in them, and from Maltese and international institutions for government to make good its pledge to ‘leave no stone unturned’.

Nor does the other part of the alternative narrative hold water. Muscat has taken the credit for “providing additional resources” to the armed forces so as to capture Jorgen Fenech at sea on his superyacht. But for this, we were told, Fenech would have escaped.

Is it true that the AFM only acted because Europol threatened to go public with the information it had, which would have proven beyond doubt that the Maltese government was dragging its feet even with solid evidence in hand of Fenech’s involvement in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder?

In any case, we now know that the Maltese secret service had their eyes on Fenech for months, long before Theuma was captured; that evidence of his involvement in Caruana Galizia’s murder was mounting, and that both the Prime Minister and Keith Schembri were privy to this information.

We also know that in the period when Muscat in one office was considering information on Fenech’s movements and approving Fenech’s capture, Schembri in the office next door was alerting Fenech that it was time to escape.

It’s a damn shame that Castille has such thick walls that make its rooms soundproof, otherwise Muscat might have realised what Schembri was up to and, in outrageous indignation, fired him on the spot and ordered his arrest…

We are also told that Muscat was actually considering his own resignation, and then was ‘persuaded’ to backtrack by his friends and advisors, doubtless as an act of selfless duty towards the party and the perpetuation of its L-Aqwa Żmien. As I write, the latest news is in that Muscat will tender his resignation after all.

People are now waking up to the awful reality that they were really taken for a ride by a bunch of crooks, everywhere around us

It would be disastrous if he does not, for we have been here before. After the perverse election results of 1981, Mintoff too had considered resigning, but was ‘persuaded’ to continue by colleagues who were damned if they were going to be deprived of their gravy train and their power to hide their misdeeds. What followed was the collapse of the rule of law, unchecked violence, the plundering of the state and political murder. The fabled loyalty of the Labour faithful was manipulated to protect the perpetrators. At one point during the 1987 elections counting process, even a military coup was contemplated.

In 1981 Mintoff could not have foreseen the details of the spiral of violence and mayhem up to, and even beyond, 1987. But it all started by his decision to hang on, to buy more time in power with the coin of his authority and credibility as prime minister. He did not send the killers of Raymond Caruana, but he sure as hell was responsible for the institutional meltdown and climate of lawlessness that enabled this and many other crimes.

But is seems that the weight of the accusations, evidence and finger-pointing (now even Fenech has named Muscat) that have fuelled national anger and international outrage was finally too much even for Muscat and Schembri. They rose together, and they have fallen together.

It remains to be seen with what faux-dignity Muscat will be allowed to exit the scene. He would dearly love to enrobe himself with the claim that he, and only he, was instrumental in the identification and capturing of Caruana Galizia’s suspected murderer. In so doing he will have done what Eddie Fenech Adami failed to do for Karen Grech. Cue adulatory roars of ‘Joseph Tagħna s-Salvatur’.

But it seems that even his cabinet, that is leaking to the free press worse than a rusty old sieve, cannot stand the stink of corruption by association, and have finally found the balls to demand that the Prime Minister do the unthinkable – the decent thing.

Muscat will try to say that he has, after all, carried political responsibility for what has happened. His aim will be to ascend to the pantheon of Labour heroes, the victor who was willing to sacrifice his office for the good of the party and the country.

It remains to be seen if he will be allowed to carry out this charade – it all depends on who will succeed him as party leader and Prime Minister. If we get Ian ‘I want my swimming pool’ Borg, there is little hope for a real change in the abysmal quality of governance that has characterised the two Muscat administrations. The likelihood of a whitewash and a cover-up will be great.

If we get a solid Labour old-timer like Chris Fearne, we can hope for a real attempt to clean the Augean stables that Muscat would leave behind him. It will not be an easy task. So many have bought into the get-quick-rich-at-any-cost narrative that now pervades, like a massive spurt of skunk spray, at every level of society. It always saddens me that in the 2017 general elections, while 8,000 TagħnaLkoller voters moved away from Labour in disgust, more than that number migrated to the Labour ticket knowing full well that it stood for corruption and chicanery, and actively hoping to benefit from it.

A few years ago the descriptor ‘mafia state’ may have been perceived as a bit of hyperbole. It is now an accurate statement of fact. I am hearing expressions of disgust and anger from people who have never taken any part in politics, who did not believe a word that Caruana Galizia wrote, who are now waking up to the awful reality that they were really taken for a ride by a bunch of crooks, everywhere around us.

If only Daphne were here to see and hear this belated awakening. But then, without her sacrifice the face of Malta’s Mafia state, the faces of the Muscat-Schembri duo, would never have been unmasked. Thank you, Daphne.

Invictus? Hardly.