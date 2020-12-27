Have you missed the theatre? Longed for live music? Well, ’tis the season to be jolly! What say you to a glamorous evening of first class entertainment with personality, power and pizzazz? The Manoel Theatre is inviting music lovers to a live Christmas special with Nico Darmanin, a stylish (but safe) performance which promises to be the highlight of the festive season.

“The best is yet to come and won’t that be fine.” So sang the great Frank Sinatra, in his inimitable style. Though characteristically upbeat, who can say what the legendary crooner would have made of 2020, a catastrophic year for live entertainment.

Musical director Kris Spiteri

Well, luckily it’s not over yet. In the spirit of Sinatra’s prophetic lyrics and with a little help from Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, some of Malta’s very own legends have got together to make sure that the best really is yet to come. At theManoel Theatre at least, 2020 is set to go out with a bang.

Malta’s historic national theatre has dealt as well as can be expected with what has been a tumultuous year. Its artistic director Kenneth Zammit Tabona, acknowledges the circumstances, but is nonetheless eagerly anticipating the upcoming Christmas programme: “The festive season is always an exciting time for Teatru Manoel, and despite the challenges of 2020, I’m happy to say that although the traditional panto has been cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, the theatre has prepared a number of events to compensate for this loss. We’re adapting and innovating to bring people some astounding pieces of creativity.”

As we know, of course, by ‘adapting’ he means implementing strict measures, such as limited seating, to ensure the safety of audiences attending the theatre.

‘The show must go on!’ as they say, and fortunately it will.

The Christmas special is co-produced by Teatru Manoel and FTZ Community Foundation.

Aware of the power of music to raise the spirits in difficult times, the organisers wanted to safely bring people together and ‘rescue’ Christmas from the clutches of the pandemic. The creative team behind the event are producer Marc Cabourdin, musical director Kris Spiteri and the show’s star performer, tenor Nico Darmanin.

The team have put together a glittering, high-energy affair with the ultimate in nostalgic, uplifting and toe-tapping tunes.

The Kris Spiteri Trio with (right) Adrian ‘ir-Russu’.

Darmanin made his debut at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden and, though a Rossini and bel canto specialist, he is nothing if not versatile. He describes the repertoire of the Christmas special as “Bossa nova style tunes, with a swing feel and a touch of musical theatre”. The performances will feature ‘feel-good’ classics from the golden-voiced Sinatra and other memorable hits of the post-war ‘Golden era’, such as Come Fly With Me, Beyond the Sea and Let’s Face the Music and Dance.

The show will be “thrilling” says Darmanin. “It will make you tap your feet without you knowing. It will invigorate your soul and make you daydream.

“The show is unique in its own right. We have music ranging from the 1940s straight through to the classics. But what Kris Spiteri has created is sublime, as he has blended different styles together to create new ways of singing these songs. We’ve also kept true to our own vocal styles as well… so all of us singers will get the opportunity to show our true colours.”

Tenor Nico Darmanin, the show’s star performer

When asked what he enjoys most about performing this music, Darmanin explains: “it makes me want to dance whilst singing. Makes me come to life.” He also feels a deeper connection: “I have a spiritual link to it. I feel like I would really enjoy life in the 1950s if only I had a time machine. There’s an element of fun but with a lot of musical sophistication.

“There are so many details in the music that as listeners we sometimes take for granted. So much has been brought to light during our latest rehearsals. This music is a journey of humanity and self-discovery.”

The show will also feature Nadine Axisa, Nikki Vella and Jasmine Abela, all three established and seasoned performers whose varied musical backgrounds include classical, latin, jazz, swing and soul.

Darmanin cannot speak highly enough of his fellow performers: “The ladies are absolutely fabulous. They are all so different, yet they are certainly all very glamorous in their own right. Vocally they are a sublime mix. We all gel together perfectly.

“I’m so excited as I have special moments with each of them individually and all together. The banter bet­ween us is fresh and exciting, which I think will contribute perfectly for a vibrant performance.”

The four singers will be accompanied by trumpet virtuoso Adrian ‘ir-Russu’ Brincat and the Kris Spiteri Trio, made up of Alex Debono on drums, Simon Sammut on double bass and Kris Spiteri on piano. Together they will be bringing back the magic of a bygone era to an audience which has lately been deprived of the pleasures of live music.

“This show is for all generations,” explains Darmanin. “Certainly an older generation can come to reminisce… to be taken on a journey of beautiful memories. Younger people can come and enjoy a more authentic musical version of what other contemporaries such as Michael Bublé and Robbie Williams have replicated.

It’s also great for children to come and be introduced to this genre of music and enjoy a bit of that festive glamour which we all love.”

Darmanin also stresses the fact that the Manoel Theatre has gone to great lengths to adhere to safety regu­lations governing public events.

“All measures have been enforced to have the required safe and adequate distance to protect us all,” he assures us. Given the restrictions in place on audience sizes, early booking is recommended. “We encourage everyone to book as soon as they can. Tickets are going fast, and to make sure everyone is safe and we can enjoy this show to the full there is a limited number of seats.”

Finally, the producers are proud to announce that the Teatru Manoel Christmas Special will have a premiere New Year’s Day broadcast on TVM at 4.45pm with a repeat on TVM2 on January 2 at 9pm.

Co-produced by Teatru Manoel and FTZ Community Foundation, the Teatru Manoel Christmas Special will be held at the Manoel Theatre on December 29 and 30 at 8pm, and December 31 at 3pm in association with the Valletta Cultural Agency and TVM. For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.com.mt.