With just weeks to go until opening night, the extensive ensemble of MADC’s pantomime Aladdin is being kept busy with rehearsals under the direction of Michael Mangion, vocal coach Roger Tirazona, musical director Ryan Abela, and choreographer Francesco Nicodeme.

Yet while the acting, dancing and singing fills the MADC’s Club­rooms with drama, elaborate toe-tapping dance moves, and melodious harmonies, the backstage team are hammering, sewing, and painting in preparation for opening night on December 23.

The panto’s behind-the-scenes operation is as vibrant and de­manding as what goes on onstage. “The setting of the story – in the magical and mysterious Orient – has inspired the creative team to come up with some amazing and spectacular designs,” says Mangion. “We have a whole army of people that numbers way more than the cast, including our departments for wardrobe, set and prop construction, lighting, projections, and sound, and the marketing and front-of-house teams – it is one of the largest teams we have ever had. They are all coming together to bring the production to life, and the results are already so exciting.”

The setting of the story, in the magical and mysterious Orient, has inspired the creative team to come up with spectacular designs to delight its audiences

MADC audiences this year will be treated to an array of over 100 new costumes, all beautifully designed by Isabel Warrington. Warrington also leads the costume team, which is busy creating all kinds of outfits – from simple peasant costumes, to elaborate creations and complicated works of ‘engineering’ for the Dame, played this year by Alan Montanaro, who has also written the script.

“The set construction team has almost as many bits of scenery, designed by Antoine Farrugia, to build and paint, and they will all come together with newly-de­signed projections to create the most stunning of oriental scenes,” continues Mangion. “Tying everything together is the sound team, which ensures that everything on stage is clearly communicated to the audience, and the lighting team which creates the right ambience for each moment.

“It’s a tremendous team effort,” he concludes, “guaranteeing the high standards of spectacle that the MADC has been offering its panto audiences since 1978.”

MADC’s Aladdin will be performed at MFCC, Ta’ Qali, on December 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and January 3, 4 at 7.30pm, with matinee performances at 3pm on December 26, 28, 29 and January 4. For booking and further information visit www.madc.com.mt.