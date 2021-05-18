Regardless of whether online gaming operators are providing a wide variety of products such as sports betting, or if they are solely providing online casino services, it may not come as a surprise to some to know that Live Dealer online casino products are now making up more than 50 per cent of the gaming revenues for many of the top gaming companies.

It is clear that online providers have seen their revenues growing year on year for decades now due to expansions in to new markets and a greater uptake of internet gambling. However, what is even more significant than the natural growth of the industry is the proportionally higher growth in the revenues generated for online gaming companies due to the enormous popularity of the live dealer style of games being offered. Online live casino games were popular from the very beginning of internet gaming and they still are but trust issues existed with the casino software based games and many players were sceptical of the potential for manipulation of the software programs and random number generators. Therefore, ever since the introduction of online live dealer casino games back in 2002, more and more players were attracted to these live streaming online versions of traditional casino table games, and as a result live dealer casino games proportionally make up more and more of the revenues of gaming companies.

So why are live dealer games so popular?

Live dealer games are more engaging due to the human interactions, resulting in more time spent playing the games available. The experience is more authentic to that of a traditional land based experience. The trust issue has been removed meaning that the players that were not prepared to play before now are.

The impact on live dealer software providers

Shares in the live dealer game providers have sky rocketed with Evolution Gaming, Netent and Playtech being the main providers that have benefitted from the trend. Evolution gaming groups stock price has increased in value six times over the past two years alone and the company has recently completed a purchase of Netent stocks taking their ownership of the company to 96 per cent. They are the dominant force in providing the software that is subsequently powering many websites casino products.

What the future holds for live dealer technologies

It has been many years since a real innovation in the industry has caused a new product to be introduced that shakes up gambling player trends and behaviours like the introduction of live dealer streaming games did similar to when online poker started back in the late 1990s. In recent years there have been many failed attempts at introducing new products such as virtual reality casinos, and products like virtual horse racing games in order to shake up the industry and stimulate new interest for players. What is clear is that the trend and popularity in live dealer online casino games is going to continue growing for the foreseeable future and likely it will dominate gambling companies’ revenues even further in the forthcoming years.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.