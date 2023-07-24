The TV series Ġrajjiet Gaudos, recently broadcast on TVMnews+, was not just another local production for the silver screen. It was a major project that brought numerous historians, archivists, researchers, writers, actors and film-makers together in a collective effort to unearth and present to the public a coherent interpretation of certain episodes in the often veiled, misunderstood and caricatured social history of Gozo over the last centuries.

In its recruitment of some 180 local actors to represent the characters that populated the thirteen episodes of the series, Ġrajjiet Gaudos represented a major artistic enterprise that immersed participants and audiences in a number of singular events that may have shocked village communities in the past.

In the process, the series created a fresh interest in exploring the mores of our forefathers, ultimately helping us achieve a fuller understanding of who we are and where we came from.

Supported by robust evidence obtained from court records, parish archives and other sources, the series brought to our screens instances where forces of passion, greed and piety brought out the best or the worst of the protagonists.

The series included dark chronicles of murder, infanticide, diabolic possession and sudden disappearances, as well as milder tales featuring marriage by proxy, extra-marital pregnancies, forced marriages and the proverbial village idiot.

The plague that came to Gozo in the early 19th century as well as the predicament of a tragic hero in the catastrophe of 1551 were also featured in the series.

Such episodes recreate the social mentality and the unwritten ethical codes of the communities in which they occurred, phenomena which are notoriously hard to recapture due to the onset of social change across time.

Artistic director George Mizzi ensured that the right actors were chosen for the right parts and picked locations across the island that depicted as faithfully as possible the settings of the various dramas that unfolded in each episode.

One should indeed commend the whole team for bringing to life in such an artistic fashion staid court records and other documentation.

Revisiting social history is indeed a subject of perennial interest to audiences and a rich field of drama and culture. One therefore looks forward to an extension of Ġrajjiet Gaudos and more light on the facts and foibles of our forefathers.