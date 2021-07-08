After last year’s virtual edition, the Malta Book Festival is returning this year between November 3 and 7 at a new venue, the Malta Fairs & Convention Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali.

Organised by the National Book Council, the 2021 edition will be making use of an expanded exhibition space for publishers, booksellers and NGOs and activity areas for the numerous book presentations and discussions. With over 8,000 square metres of space, book stands will be larger and corridors wider, thus allowing for a more comfortable book browsing and purchasing experience.

The festival’s poster has just been launched. Illustrated by Emma Galea Naudi, it features a number of Easter eggs, referencing classic works of children’s literature such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland, and the Harry Potter series, as well as fairy tales including Rapunzel and Jack and the Beanstalk.

Much like the protagonists of these stories grow to overcome their isolation, the poster is built around the idea of overcoming the pandemic experience, prop­­p­ed by a good book as the greatest source of inspiration. Graphic

design work on the poster is by BloomCreative.

In the coming weeks, the National Book Council will be revealing the name of the festival’s renowned international guest, and closer to the date, it will be announcing the festival’s cultural programme with events for all ages.

As in previous years, the 2021 Malta Book Festival will be inaugurated with the awards ceremony for the winners of the Terramaxka Prize for children’s and adolescents’ literature held on the eve of the public opening.

In its preparations for this year’s Malta Book Festival the

National Book Council will be adhering to the national health authorities’ directives on public gatherings to ensure the safest possible experience.

Prospective exhibitors are reminded that they can apply for exhibition stands on the National Book Council website by Monday, August 9, at noon.

For more updates on the festival, follow ktieb.org.mt and the National Book Council’s Facebook page.