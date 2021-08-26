Malta and Gozo’s skies will be lit up this coming September in what promises to be an ode to one of Malta’s instantly recognisable traditions – the art of fireworks.

The Malta Fireworks Special will be taking place over four days, in four stunning locations.

Kicking off on September 4 in Gozo, the Fireworks Special continues on September 9 in Mqabba, on the 11th in Mellieħa, and finishing off with a grand finale on September 20, in Valletta’s Grand Harbour.

Those watching will be treated to traditional sets of fireworks, as well as complex five-to-seven-minute firework shows, all being the work of 29 firework factories and 45 firework associations from across Malta and Gozo.

“The Malta Fireworks Special event is of sterling news for the entertainment industry. As we continue heading on the path towards normality, it is crucial that the Maltese public remains responsible with full respect of the regulations outlined by the Superintendence of Public Health.

“I wish all the best of luck to the organisers and a special thanks to the Malta Tourism Authority who played a paramount part in making this event a reality,” outlined Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Clayton Bartolo.

The programme of the festival.

Johann Buttigieg, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority added: “We are more than delighted to be organising the Malta Fireworks Special, in a year where, once again, we had to sacrifice our biggest summer traditions, which are the feasts and the fireworks.

“As always, everyone’s health and safety are of paramount importance, and for this reason, we are hereby encouraging people to not gather at the sites of the shows, but to view the fireworks from different vantage points, while always adhering to the COVID-19 regulations.”