The English essayist G.K. Chesterton observed ‘Hope means hoping when things are hopeless, or it is no virtue at all… As long as matters are really hopeful, hope is mere flattery or platitude; it is only when everything is hopeless that hope begins to be a strength.’

Have no doubt, these are days of hope in that sense.

Once again, we are seeing glimpses of the inner strength, resilience, and emerging leadership of the ‘other Malta’ – the one that takes the country and its people seriously and which does not place personal ego, status, wealth, and greed above all else.

This is the Malta that values itself and its environment, its beauty and its fragility, its uniqueness and its history, its future, and its future generations.

It is that Malta that stands in stark contrast to the currently dominant and domineering Malta of ever-deepening superficiality and criminality, of hostility to democracy, of utterly fake leadership accompanied by a pathological obsession with the very worst forms of so-called ‘economic growth’.

It is the Malta of hope, rather than the Malta of despair.

It is the Malta that was visible and audible in the ‘Xebbajtuna’ protest in Valletta on Saturday May 27, an uplifting and joyous day where the ‘other Malta’ of honest, caring, and ethical Maltese roared ‘stop’, ‘enough’. It is the Malta of the future, the Malta not straitjacketed by traditionalist red or blue, one still in the making and all the stronger for it.

It is the Malta that needs to be celebrated nationally and internationally in order to give the lie to the belief that Malta and Maltese culture are congenitally backward, and corrupt whichever political hue is in control. It is the Malta that inspires and elevates rather than the one that demoralises and debilitates.

And it is the Malta that the current Castille regime and its backers fear most.

It is instructive to listen carefully to the cynical voices of those locally who oppose everything the ‘Xebbajtuna’ protest represents. Rather than offering any substantive critique of the protest’s rationale and agenda, it relies instead on attacking the individuals who inspire and animate the protest. Abuse, sneering, dismissals, and individualised attacks (and threats) are their watchword for they have little else to offer.

By contrast, the protest insisted that we cannot allow indifference or laziness, a conspiracy of silence or fear or secret complicities to undermine or obstruct doing the right thing by our land and its people.

In its anger, its passion, its enthusiasm, its energy and its vision, the protest asserts that we must not seek refuge in the supposed impossibility of change – it embodies the realities of change. The protest populates the change agenda in and of itself.

RELATED STORIES A great unravelling is under way - Colm Regan

Above all, the ‘Xebbajtuna’ protest asserts that the urgently needed change will not emerge from ‘on high’ but will be forged ‘from below’. It also asserts that the real responsibility for the future well-being of Malta and the Maltese lies not with the institutions or with those who have hijacked them or who mock and abuse them but with each and every individual of whatever political hue or social station.

Hope requires each of us to take responsibility for our appropriate needs and wants and assert our agency to realise them. Hope requires of us that we not simply see the glass as half full but also ask the question as to how individually and collectively we can fill it.

The ‘Xebbajtuna’ protest points the way out of the rotten morass that currently dominates this land.