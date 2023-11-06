Get ready for the most enchanting and awaited event of the festive season – the fourth edition of the Magical Illuminated Trail is here! Join us as we illuminate the Enchanted Verdala Palace Gardens with an entirely new collection of mesmerizing lanterns that will leave you spellbound.

The event which will once again be held in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Prepare to be dazzled on this extraordinary journey through a magnificent trail adorned with countless new lantern structures. Explore the captivating Mythical Tree, step into the ethereal Flower Land, wander through the enchanting Fantasy Garden, embark on a cosmic adventure with the Space Explorer World, witness the beauty the first ever Illuminated Crib in Malta, be surrounded by the magical glow of thousands of twinkling fairy lights and encounter countless amazing cartoon creatures.

Once darkness sets in, the gardens will come to light and a controlled number of ticketed guests can then discover and enjoy the art of illumination and this magical festival of light in a safe and restricted manner.

Grab your tickets and book your time slot from www.illuminatedtrailmalta.com // www.showshappening.com.