Internationally-acclaimed musi­cians will take part in various concerts in churches across Malta and Gozo in the sixth edition of the Malta International Organ Festival, which kicks off tomorrow.

The festival will launch with a concert titled Pomp & Splendour at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral and will end on December 6 with Missa Mundi at St John’s Co-Cathedral, both in Valletta.

The Malta International Organ Festival will also debut a first for the island with a scheduled performance involving the alphorn – an instrument commonly used by Alpine mountain dwellers as a traditional communicative method.

The series of concerts aims to connect music enthusiasts and professionals with the versatile nature of the organ, often branded a purely ecclesiastical musical instrument.

With a total repertoire of 15 performances, the organ will be infused with contemporary influences to cater for both classic and modern musical tastes for audiences of all ages.

In further implementing this concept, the concerts will not only be held at prime cultural locations such as St John’s Co-Cathedral but will feature other ecclesiastical settings in Qrendi, Żejtun, Gudja and Senglea, among others.

For more information and tickets, visit www.maltainternationalorganfestival.com.