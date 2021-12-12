After many years it was about time that an association representing the Maltese football clubs is formed.

The need for football clubs to come together could not stay on the shelf any longer.

In view of the constant changes in regulations, the ongoing structures within the clubs and moreover the fact that nowadays the football industry is contributing a substantial financial turnover to the sports economy in general, the importance to unite as one strong identity had become almost inevitable.

Beyond the rivalry between the clubs during competitive games, there are many common objectives that need to be given a collective approach, mostly for the benefit of the clubs themselves but above all for the good of the local football game.

