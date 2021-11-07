All eyes have been on Glasgow as world leaders discuss the not-so-small matter of how to save the planet. It is clear that every country has to change the way it operates if we are to slow down global warming. We owe it to future generations to stop the damage now. The world needs to move away from deforestation and fossil fuels in favour of fewer damaging emissions and cleaner energy.

Malta is playing its part with serious measures to reduce our emissions. But we are also ensuring there is a real impetus to improve the environment generally, delivering better surroundings and places in urban areas for people to relax and unwind.

The urban green spaces coming to Qormi, Mosta, Ħamrun and Żabbar will be special places, offering a breathing space from the hectic world around them. A valley impacted by rainwater at Triq il-Wied in Qormi will be transformed. Mosta will be saying goodbye to the ugly derelict space in Triq il-Mithna, off Vjal L-Indipendenza. A car park will become a roof garden in Ħamrun while plans are still being finalised for Zabbar. These projects are not about laying some grass and leaving it at that. They will be areas of beauty that are well kept. For example, the roof garden in Ħamrun will have trees, shrubs, vertical landscaping, a lift and public toilets.

We are fortunate to have the National Development and Social Fund to plough millions into these projects to improve the lives of thousands of people.

We should not take for granted the joys on our own doorstep. We are blessed with beaches, bays, cliffs and rocky coves. Despite development, we should not forget that a third of Malta and Gozo is still arable land.

In urban areas we need to smarten our act. Everyone can play their part in keeping streets and pavements cleaner. And dilapidated buildings need some TLC – tender, loving care. Two measures in the Budget will help in this regard. Persons who renovate properties will get a refund of VAT up to €54,000 on the first €300,000 spent on works while pre-1995 rent housing, valued at up to €250,000 in need of structural repairs, will be eligible for subsidies of up to €25,000.

On the bigger picture of climate change, the Budget also had serious incentives to remove petrol-powered cars from our congested roads with maximum grants for electric vehicles increased to €12,000. The days of the combustion engine vehicles are truly numbered. And the decision to reduce bus fares to zero for residents from October 2022 makes Malta a trailblazer in Europe. Only Luxembourg is doing the same.

As a country we made a big leap when we switched from heavy fuel oil as a source of energy to liquefied natural gas, which is much cleaner. And more people are creating their own natural energy having been enticed by government grants to install photovoltaic panels. This is the path we must continue along.

Indeed, there is a great deal more to be done in reaching the goal of a carbon neutral economy. Investing in new technology and changing behaviour will be crucial. Everyone can play their part by making personal choices on how to cut their carbon footprint but rather than view this as a burden we should take pride in what we are leaving for future generations. As for the here and now, the nature that surrounds us is to be appreciated and enjoyed while the new urban green spaces will allow us to pause our busy lives to rest or play.

Daniel Camilleri is Communications Coordinator, Parliamentary Secretariat for Citizenship and Communities.