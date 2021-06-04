The Malta Youth Orchestra (MYO) is holding auditions for its upcoming season, as it pushes forward to take young orchestral musicians under its wing, while giving them the opportunity to develop their talent and aspirations.

Founded in 2004, the MYO, in close collaboration with the MPO Academy, focuses on nurturing a sense of professionality in young musicians through regular rehearsals, workshops, masterclasses and performances with local and international music tutors under the artistic direction of José García Gutiérrez.

Aiming to fulfil its vision to be an aspirational milestone for young musicians, the MYO has worked with prominent local and international conductors, including the rehearsal director of the European Union Youth Orchestra Peter Stark, Robert Hodge and David Chan.

The orchestra has also tackled core classical repertoire while performing regularly alongside the MPO, thus gaining exposure as the future musicians of Malta’s foremost musical institution.

The auditions close on July 12. Those interested are to send an e-mail to myo@maltorchestra. com.

For more information, visit www.maltaorchestra.com.