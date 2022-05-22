A local architectural practice has secured planning permission to rehabilitate a disused nine-hectare landfill in Gibraltar into 260,000 square metres of mixed-use development after decades of unrealised initiatives.

The site, containing over two million cubic metres of construction waste, accumulated over the past 30 years, has been the subject of numerous development plans, some dating back over two decades, said NOI Studio, a new architectural firm.

Its approved master plan for Eastside Gibraltar – the design of which was led by NOI creative director Karolina Kania, who carried out extensive research into its concept – includes residential units and hotels, offices and commercial spaces as well as a yacht club, sailing school and maritime museum.

A three-hectare botanical garden will provide extensive public landscaped space, while a 560-berth marina will cater for super and mega yachts, building on the architects’ past expertise in the field.

The on-site construction waste will be fully recycled for reclamation and construction of the breakwaters and the master plan’s low-rise courtyard development will help achieve the ambitious environmental criteria the Gibraltar government has set for future developments, the studio said.

How the Gibraltar landfill will look like once NOI Studio’s plans are realised. Photos: NOI

The government recently started the construction of an affordable housing development on the northern edge of the landfill, consisting of six tall residential towers.

“Gibraltar has an incredibly rich history, reaching far into classical mythology, the Rock of Gibraltar forming part of the Pillars of Hercules as a gateway into the unknown, non plus ultra,” Kania said.

“Our site sits at the foot of the Rock and beautiful iconographical representations over the last centuries were strong influences when crafting an urban solution for the site.”

How to make use of brownfields

Although the landfill regeneration project was specific to its context and site, in a territory with limited land resources, it was an example of “how you can use brownfield sites generally”, NOI executive director David Drago said.

The way the material would be managed and reused on site, without polluting, was an important component of the Gibraltar government’s vision from an environment and cost point of view, he said.

This is not NOI’s first international project and it was master-planning another real-estate development, complete with a super yacht marina, in Bali, Indonesia.

The proposal was presented to the Gibraltar Development Planning Commission by Drago and was approved after three hours of discussion. The project will be developed by TNG Global Foundation and is expected to be completed over a 10-year period.

Local practice SON Architects collaborated with NOI in developing the master plan and UK-based Marina Projects Ltd were responsible for preparing the marina brief and planning.

Leading German environmental practice Transsolar was also engaged to develop the project’s sustainability performance strategy.

The team of specialists put together to tackle various aspects of the entire project included EIA consultants and marine engineers Jacobs UK and Stephen Orciel, of ANS, who is responsible for project management.