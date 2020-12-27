The Story of the Christmas Crib in Malta

by Joseph Muscat, published by Horizons, 2020.

In the 13th century, St Francis of Assisi came up with the idea of re-enacting the Nativity story as a tableau vivant, with real people and livestock. The location of this first crib was Greccio, Italy. The crib has since evolved from such lowly origins to become a phenomenon cherished throughout the Christian world.

The traditions of our neighbour, Italy, have always influenced Maltese culture. A nu­merous community of local, very enthusiastic crib-makers have taken up the centuries-old tradition and create works they proudly exhibit every year during Christmas time. It is a form of folk art that enriches our culture and delivers a message of goodwill every year.

Proper documentation of the history of crib-making in Malta was a lacuna which has been addressed by a new publication. It details various aspects of the craft, accom­panied by numerous colour plates. The Story of the Christmas Crib in Malta, published by Horizons Publications, is penned by Joseph Muscat, a knowledgeable authority on Maltese crib-making and its history.

The volume is a must-have not only for the enthusiasts but also for collectors of Melitensia. It explores the theology behind the biblical occasion that every crib celebrates and gives a historical perspective to the deve­lopment of the phenomenon. It discusses how the Franciscan Order was instrumental in propagating the tradition to all European countries as well as countries in other continents.

Muscat then takes us through the legacies of the Roman, Neapolitan and Sicilian style of cribs and how they affected the Maltese crib from many perspectives.

The Maltese crib’s origin can be traced to the 17th century. The author discusses the development in crib-making originating from those early years by referring to several notable examples in private collections. However, the tradition really took off after World War II. The book covers also this post-war period of Maltese crib-making up to the present day.

The author delves into the different materials used along the years until the present day. From the use of conventional materials like papier-mâché and gagazza (rustic stone), the artisans have adapted to the times and exploited ‘modern’ synthetic materials like polystyrene, whose inherent characteristics provide ideal solutions for crib-making. The book also explores the role played by the Society of Christian Doctrine, also known as the MUSEUM, in the propagation of the phenomenon in our islands.

St George Preca, the founder of the society way back in the early years of the last century, had insisted that all children who attended catechism lessons organised by the MUSEUM should get either a crib or a grotto or a Baby Jesus sitting or reclining on a papier-maché rock to take back to their homes.

This was obviously instrumental in sowing the seeds in many that germinated in a love and a passion for all aspects of this tradition, one that makes this time of year more heart-warming.

The Story of the Christmas Crib in Malta can be found at leading bookshops.