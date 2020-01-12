The fourth edition of the Maltese Islands Festival of drama, music, singing and dance will take place in March. Musician, moderator and mentor Timothy Barratt served as music adjudicator in the 2018 edition of the festival. Paula Fleri-Soler spoke to him recently about his experience.

Timothy Barratt studied at London’s Royal Academy of Music, where he won many major awards.

He completed his studies with Vlado Perlemuter in Paris and Geoffrey Parsons and has toured and broadcast extensively in the UK and abroad as soloist and chamber music player.

Beyond that, he is also an accompanist, partnering such artists as Dame Felicity Lott and Robert White, and has even worked with instrumentalists including Jack Brymer, Bradley Creswick and Haaken Hardenberger.

“Music was always my main love, so I never seriously considered any other career,” says Mr Barratt of his choice of profession. “I grew up in a musical family – my mother was a piano teacher, so she was my first tutor – and my father played the organ in church until the age of almost 88!”

Mr Barratt has enjoyed a very eclectic career as a musician so far. He is also a trainer, moderator, and mentor, and teaching plays a major part in his musical life. He confesses that teaching gives him a certain type of satisfaction that performing does not.

“I have always enjoyed the variety that a musical career offers, and the way that each aspect feeds into the overall picture,” says Mr Barratt.

“However, the opportunity to help pupils to nurture a love of music and acquire a life-enhancing skill is very special. All pupils are different, so it is endlessly fascinating – and sometimes challenging – to try to discover a way to inspire each individual.”

I have always enjoyed the variety that a musical career offers

Nurturing a love of music, and indeed other performing arts, forms an integral part of the Maltese Islands Festival’s mission statement. The MIF is a member of the British and International Federation of Festivals, which works for amateur festivals everywhere to help create performance opportunities especially for children and young people. On its part, the MIF has welcomed hundreds of local participants over the past three editions.

The MIF offers participants unique opportunities to not only meet with their peers and exchange ideas, but also perform in front of an audience and adjudicators who are experts in their respective fields.

“The main role of an adjudicator is to encourage and inspire,” Mr Barratt continues.

“Written comments offer accurate, specialised feedback on the performance – a ‘snapshot’ of what happened, if you like – whereas verbal communication enables the adjudicator to engage directly with the performer.”

He looks back very fondly on his experience as an adjudicator for the MIF a couple of years ago.

“Everyone was very friendly and welcoming for my first visit to Malta and I enjoyed getting a glimpse of its beauty and interest,” he recalls warmly.

“The festival itself was very well organised and there was a real spirit of enjoyment and enthusiasm in the music-making. The standard of instrumental playing was really high and it was obvious that the performers had prepared well for the event.”

Mr Barratt stresses that the importance of festivals such as these cannot be underestimated, as they offer young people a unique opportunity to become fully involved with the arts.

“In a world where the arts seem increasingly marginalised, it is vitally important to recognise their wide-ranging benefits for all age-groups, and it is crucial to expose children to a wide range of music from an early age and encourage involvement, whether as players, singers or listeners,” Mr Barratt opines.

“There is considerable evidence, beyond doubt, of the many tangible benefits of learning a musical skill – concentration, organisation, reading and problem-solving to cite a few, all of which are transferrable to other areas of life. But even in a wider context, the civilising effects of the arts should not be overlooked,” he says, before concluding with a declaration that: “Long may the Maltese Islands Festival continue to flourish as a beacon for artistic encouragement and achievement!”

Applications for the fourth edition of the Maltese Islands Festivals close tomorrow, January 13. Late applications, against an additional €10 fee, will be accepted until January 20. For more information about the festival and a full list of performance categories, visit www.themalteseislandsfestival.com. To apply, send an e-mail to info@themalteseislandsfestival.com.