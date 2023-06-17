Joseph Agius met up with artists MARK MALLIA and ETIENNE FARRELL, the latter of whom is curating Mallia’s current solo exhibition of artworks.

JA: According to the exhibition’s mission statement, the choice of title went through a transitioning: from man to animal to minimal to manimal. The final choice is a coined word that maybe encapsulates the whole concept. Is this so?

EF: Mark came up with the title, anticipating even the actual work itself.

MM: The first work in the series was a very minimal one and it intrigued me. I posted it on Facebook, gathering a reasonably good response. I worked all the other works in this series on being minimal. Thus, the word ‘manimal’ was coined through the concept of mental imprisonment that we are currently experiencing and that we have brought on ourselves; we have chosen to lock ourselves up and throw away the key.

JA: Quoting from the mission statement: “This exhibition puts the human being at the forefront of whatever is going on.” Contradictorily, the imagery in some instances is very sparse, non-representational, using glyphs or traces in a way reminiscent of Cy Twombly and Jasper Johns, together with objets trouvé (found objects), such as underwear. The usual strongly expressionist oeuvre has given way to this language that is very disconcerting and ambiguous. What has brought on this choice of path?

EF: The artistic style of Mark has undergone a dramatic change; there was no need for extra flurries composition-wise. A couple of lines sufficed for Mark to bring forth what was bubbling deep inside. This exhibition is more about Mark’s spirituality, his ‘noise’, his murmurs; work that was fast in execution, thereby increasing its expressive value. This gives rise to a more genuine expression.

One of the exhibits

The concept was discussed between us well beforehand in the studio while we ruminated on society and other issues, so these pieces evolved naturally and effortlessly. These have summoned forth the part of Mark that is reluctant to speak out, the one that makes him feel that he is marooned and enclosed. Thus, we have decided to bring out the figure of Mark himself through the branding exercise of the exhibition, where his face is visible and communicative. His emotions are evident in the facial expressions and dispositions he assumes in the photos we snapped of him to act as promotion for Manimal. The work is Mark’s soul, his ‘body’ is in the promotional material.

JA: Etienne, is this your first experience of curating Mark’s work? Does your continuous artistic collaboration, now spanning years, enrich the curatorial experience?

EF: It is an idiosyncrasy but I don’t like people curating my exhibitions. However, Mark and I think on the same wavelength, so it’s not off the charts that we curate each other’s works. This is Mark’s first solo since 2020’s Golgotha exhibition at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq. The curation was a natural consequence, the aftermath of years of endless discussions that sometimes spill over as Mark’s Facebook posts.

We are a civilisation that cannot aspire to Utopia, we’ve lost the harmony that one needs to live decently

We discuss many issues, such as how man is downtrodden, how man is blitzed with news, with social media and how people’s expectations are suffocating. The sense of entitlement, expectations that can never be reached, prosit ministru, the destruction of the environment, the sucking up to certain personalities, all this is detrimental to Mark.

Another exhibit.

Some suggest to just go with the flow; those who stop and think get punished as a sense of ostracisation sets in. One starts to ponder whether one is right when one feels compelled not to participate, not to attend the village festa, not to applaud firework displays, not to go to parties, not to feel the need to go to football matches or view them on TV. One questions if it essential to participate in these things, if it is necessary for a woman to have pouted lips. We behave like a herd of goats, with the shepherd directing us and not allowing us to get out of the enclosure.

JA: In the past, you have used music as a launchpad for thematic exhibitions. One can mention Black Canvas, which was inspired by the life and music of David Bowie, and growing up with it, from childhood to adolescence to adulthood. Pink Floyd’s The Wall is mentioned as a possible link. Is music a constant inspiration?

MM: While creating the work for Manimal, I listened to Deftones rather than Pink Floyd. Etienne found associations with The Wall. This exhibition ‘scares’ me; it is not that I have no confidence in it, it is that the style from Black Canvas has changed dramatically. There are people who think I’m being lazy rather than crea­tive, as it is a total departure from my conventional work. This is an experiment and I’m sceptic about how it’s going to be received. Every piece has a story to tell and every viewer will have a personal interpretation. There is a certain emptiness in the nature of the pieces that may leave the viewer disoriented as there are no safety nets to grip to, like compositional depth and so forth. The emptiness is not related to lethargy, it is an existential void.

Another exhibit at 'Manimal'

JA: Are we more imprisoned, notwithstanding everything, or have we grown comfortable with the fact? Are such prisons our new safe spaces?

MM: It is as though we live in a ghetto, we are living with constant anxiety that can precipitate nervous ailments through fear, insecurity, through having bad dreams about the future of one’s children’s and oneself, through being troubled with what’s happening around us. We are as if in a concentration camp, without guns to our heads. We are a civilisation that cannot aspire to Utopia, we’ve lost the harmony that one needs to live decently.

Manimal, hosted at Bozza Ħamra, Strait Street, Valletta and curated by Etienne Farrell, is on until June 22. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours and more information.