A dispute between the clubs and the owners of the Empire Stadium in September 1965 resulted in the game being transferred to the old naval ground of Manoel Island. Wednesday September 29 1965, was a historic day in the history of local football.

For the first time in 75 years, a Maltese club played on a ground owned by the clubs themselves.

The occasion was Floriana’s home match against Borussia Dortmund, of Germany, in the first round of the European Cup Winners Cup.

Unfortunately, however, the ground was not up to standard. It sloped a little to one side, bringing to mind the old National Ground at Pietà.

There was no adequate sitting accommodation for the public and above all, it was at the mercy of all kinds of winds that sweep the island throughout the year.

